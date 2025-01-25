Cesar Garza on ‘crazy’ Dundee fans, Victor Lopez connection and Scottish football

Cesar Garza’s young Dundee career has already seen him take on the biggest games in Scottish football and emerge unbeaten.

The Mexican has faced the top three in Scottish football in his first starts for the club, playing a key role in draws with Celtic and Rangers and earning a derby win over Dundee United.

Today’s test is a step up as the Dark Blues head to champions Celtic, fresh from their qualification for knockout Champions League football.

The big crowd at Parkhead, however, won’t faze the U/23 international.

“It is not the biggest but it is the most intense derby, Monterrey against Tigres,” he said.

“Monterrey’s stadium holds 50,000 and Tigres 40,000 so I am used to big crowds and dealing with pressure.

“I grew up as a Monterrey fan and my first senior game was in a derby friendly. I started in Houston in the USA in front of a full crowd of 30,000 people.

“It was anything but friendly though and we lost 2-1.

“Dundee has a smaller stadium but the sound at the derby was crazy.

“Both teams have really good fans and it was great to get a win.

“Playing away at Celtic I think this is the biggest test you could have.

“When we entered the field at Dens for our home game, their fans were crazy so I can’t imagine 60,000 like that.

“I watched their Champions League game on TV on Wednesday night and it got me really excited for Saturday.

“I was used to playing at home in front of such large crowds for Monterrey but I haven’t played away in such a big stadium.

“So I can’t wait to see what it is like.”

Scottish football

Garza has already made himself a favourite among Dundee fans.

What, though, has he found different in Scottish football compared with the game in his homeland?

“I’m not sure if it is better or worse but it is very different football,” he said.

“For example, time wasting in Mexico is really popular!

“When we were beating Celtic and were up 3-2, if that had been in Mexico, everybody would be falling and wasting time.

“To be fair, the referees here are good at keeping the game going.

“In Scotland the game is very physical, faster and intense with more one-on-one duels.

“In Mexico it is much more tactical.”

Dundee’s Cesar Garza on ‘Chespi’

Three weeks after arriving in Dundee himself, Garza has now been joined by a former team-mate in the shape of Victor Lopez.

‘Chespi’ arrived on a year-long loan from Queretaro this week and is hoping to be available to face the Hoops this afternoon.

Both players came through the Monterrey academy and were pushing to get into the first team at the same time.

“I knew him from before and we have a good connection,” Garza added.

“Even from the academy we played some games.

“I hope he can adapt to the game here and we can play many matches together.

“His left foot is very good and he shoots from outside the box a lot.

“Technically he will be one of the best in the team.

“He doesn’t speak much English so although I still struggle to understand, now I will have to be a translator!”

Family

Helping out on that front will be Antonio Portales, Dundee’s first Mexican signing who arrived last summer.

The Garza family are also in town to help support their young son with his early days in Scotland.

“Antonio has helped me settle in a lot and my family have thanked him for that,” Cesar added.

“He teaches me how to do everything around the house like cooking and cleaning.

“When I first got here I didn’t really know how to do anything so he has helped me a lot.

“My mum and dad are here just now and will be staying until the Hearts game.

“They were at the derby and will be at Celtic on Saturday.

“I feel better now because they have seen that everything is good here.

“They are more confident with me being here which makes it better for me.”