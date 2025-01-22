Mexican Victor Lopez completes loan switch to Dundee but he’s NOT joining from Monterrey – here’s why

Dundee’s deal for Victor Lopez has been confirmed with the Mexican joining the Dark Blues on a year-long loan.

The left-sided midfielder, however, is NOT joining from Dundee’s partner club Monterrey.

Instead the 21-year-old joins on a year-long loan from fellow Liga MX outfit Queretaro with visa and international clearance still to be received.

He becomes the third Mexican in the Dundee squad, joining Antonio Portales and Cesar Garza at Dens Park.

Known by the nickname ‘Chespi’, Lopez has been capped for Mexico U/23s and joined up with the Dark Blues at their training base on Tuesday after taking in the Dundee derby on Monday evening.

However, red tape has delayed completion of the deal.

Lopez deal explained

The expectation was his loan at Queretaro from Monterrey would be cut short and Lopez would be sent to Scotland.

His move to Queretaro was not, though, a loan. He had moved from Rayados on a permanent transfer last summer.

That was through a strategic partnership with Monterrey, similar to the link-up with Dundee.

Instead of being the parent club in the loan switch, Monterrey were effectively a go-between for the Dark Blues and their former player.

Lopez played 21 times for Rayados before switching to Queretaro in the summer where he has played three times, scoring once against his former side.

The complexity of the deal meant a delay to things being completed in a swift fashion.

However, he is now a Dundee player and faces a race against time to get visa clearance to be able to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.