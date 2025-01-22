Mexican Victor Lopez completes loan switch to Dundee but he’s NOT joining from Monterrey – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mexican Victor Lopez completes loan switch to Dundee but he’s NOT joining from Monterrey – here’s why

The midfielder becomes the Dark Blues' latest addition in the January transfer window.

By George Cran
Victor Lopez
Victor 'Chespi' Lopez has joined Dundee on loan. Image: David Young

Dundee’s deal for Victor Lopez has been confirmed with the Mexican joining the Dark Blues on a year-long loan.

The left-sided midfielder, however, is NOT joining from Dundee’s partner club Monterrey.

Instead the 21-year-old joins on a year-long loan from fellow Liga MX outfit Queretaro with visa and international clearance still to be received.

He becomes the third Mexican in the Dundee squad, joining Antonio Portales and Cesar Garza at Dens Park.

Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Victor Lopez in action for Monterrey. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Known by the nickname ‘Chespi’, Lopez has been capped for Mexico U/23s and joined up with the Dark Blues at their training base on Tuesday after taking in the Dundee derby on Monday evening.

However, red tape has delayed completion of the deal.

Lopez deal explained

The expectation was his loan at Queretaro from Monterrey would be cut short and Lopez would be sent to Scotland.

His move to Queretaro was not, though, a loan. He had moved from Rayados on a permanent transfer last summer.

That was through a strategic partnership with Monterrey, similar to the link-up with Dundee.

Victor Lopez
Victor Lopez was at Dens Park to see Dundee defeat Dundee United on Monday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Instead of being the parent club in the loan switch, Monterrey were effectively a go-between for the Dark Blues and their former player.

Lopez played 21 times for Rayados before switching to Queretaro in the summer where he has played three times, scoring once against his former side.

The complexity of the deal meant a delay to things being completed in a swift fashion.

However, he is now a Dundee player and faces a race against time to get visa clearance to be able to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
From Rangers to Forfar: Dundee kid makes loan switch
Dundee derby penalty
Willie Collum's 'sympathy' for Dundee United defender as he explains VAR penalty call in…
Julien Vetro takes on Rangers for Dundee
Dundee exit for Julien Vetro as French winger recalled by Burnley
Simon Murray celebrates a derby win at Dens Park.
Simon Murray reveals Dundee derby lesson learned as he opens up on 'amazing feeling'…
The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
16
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
VIDEO: Dog's reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral
Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee look ready to smash 115-year Scottish Cup hoodoo - and reborn…
3
Roy Wallace, Ian Cosgrove, Leo Muir, Paul Cosgrove and Gary Fitzpatrick enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United's ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day
Dundee players enjoy the final whistle celebrations after beating Dundee United. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
5 talking points as Dundee revel in derby victory
3
Victor Lopez
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Victor Lopez signing timeline as Imari Samuels impact hailed

Conversation