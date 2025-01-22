St Johnstone’s star’s partner thanks followers in emotional Instagram video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s star’s partner thanks followers in emotional Instagram video

Graham Carey's partner Rachel Borthwick posted a series of videos outlining her plans to travel abroad for stage 4 cancer treatment.

By Finn Nixon
Rachel Borthwick is the partner of St Johnstone player Graham Carey. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
St Johnstone player Graham Carey’s partner has thanked her followers for their support in her cancer battle in an emotional video on Instagram.

Rachel Borthwick also shared that she would be making trips to Germany and potentially Mexico for treatment for the disease.

The mother of two posted several videos on her story on Wednesday.

They followed a “gut-wrenching” update on Sunday in which she revealed that cancer had spread to both of her lungs.

In the short videos she conceded that “time is against me”.

However, she was adamant that she would remain positive and said she had been “inundated” with messages.

Rachel said: “The shares that have happened over the last two days and the funds that have went into this GoFundMe restores my faith in humanity.

“Without this and without all your help, I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere.

“But (now) this is going to be a few trips to Germany that I’m looking at depending on how much I need to do.

“I’m probably going to be looking at going to Mexico at some point as well.”

“However, time is against me unfortunately and I don’t have a lot of time to ponder whether I’m going here or there.

“I’ve been looking at Germany for a long time and me and my family have been researching for a long time as well.

“I’m hoping to go in the next couple of weeks all thanks to you guys.”

Rachel Borthwick not going to stop fighting despite ‘aggressive’ cancer

Rachel told her followers she would likely be taking several trips to Germany due to the advanced stage of cancer she is fighting against.

And that travelling back and forth was likely to become her life now.

She also revealed how fast the cancer had spread since a full-body PET scan on December 3.

Rachel added: “This cancer is aggressive and I feel like it’s always been one step ahead of us, which is really, really s***.

“It’s obviously circulating in my bloodstream.

“I’m still praying for a miracle and staying positive.

“But the reality of it is that it could be anywhere and we just can’t see it yet.

“The scan on December 3 didn’t show the nodules in my lungs. But the CT scan last Monday did.

“It’s scary. That’s how fast things can move, especially with my type of cancer.

“The main concern is that the areas higher up in my chest and my back muscle are inoperable because they are sitting on or right next to a main artery in my chest.

“And the ones between my muscles are really deep between nerves.

“I’ve got my two kids, who don’t even know this is going on and I’ve got no choice but to fight and keep going.”

Rachel was initially diagnosed with triple breast cancer in October 2021.

This was followed by a fourth diagnosis of cancer in just two years in November 2023.

And in December last year Rachel was told that a scan had showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

Her GoFundMe page is looking for funds, which will allow her to access alternative medicines and to travel to Germany.

Conversation