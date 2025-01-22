St Johnstone’s star’s partner thanks followers in emotional Instagram video

St Johnstone player Graham Carey’s partner has thanked her followers for their support in her cancer battle in an emotional video on Instagram.

Rachel Borthwick also shared that she would be making trips to Germany and potentially Mexico for treatment for the disease.

The mother of two posted several videos on her story on Wednesday.

They followed a “gut-wrenching” update on Sunday in which she revealed that cancer had spread to both of her lungs.

In the short videos she conceded that “time is against me”.

However, she was adamant that she would remain positive and said she had been “inundated” with messages.

Rachel said: “The shares that have happened over the last two days and the funds that have went into this GoFundMe restores my faith in humanity.

“Without this and without all your help, I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere.

“But (now) this is going to be a few trips to Germany that I’m looking at depending on how much I need to do.

“I’m probably going to be looking at going to Mexico at some point as well.”

“However, time is against me unfortunately and I don’t have a lot of time to ponder whether I’m going here or there.

“I’ve been looking at Germany for a long time and me and my family have been researching for a long time as well.

“I’m hoping to go in the next couple of weeks all thanks to you guys.”

Rachel Borthwick not going to stop fighting despite ‘aggressive’ cancer

Rachel told her followers she would likely be taking several trips to Germany due to the advanced stage of cancer she is fighting against.

And that travelling back and forth was likely to become her life now.

She also revealed how fast the cancer had spread since a full-body PET scan on December 3.

Rachel added: “This cancer is aggressive and I feel like it’s always been one step ahead of us, which is really, really s***.

“It’s obviously circulating in my bloodstream.

“I’m still praying for a miracle and staying positive.

“But the reality of it is that it could be anywhere and we just can’t see it yet.

“The scan on December 3 didn’t show the nodules in my lungs. But the CT scan last Monday did.

“It’s scary. That’s how fast things can move, especially with my type of cancer.

“The main concern is that the areas higher up in my chest and my back muscle are inoperable because they are sitting on or right next to a main artery in my chest.

“And the ones between my muscles are really deep between nerves.

“I’ve got my two kids, who don’t even know this is going on and I’ve got no choice but to fight and keep going.”

Rachel was initially diagnosed with triple breast cancer in October 2021.

This was followed by a fourth diagnosis of cancer in just two years in November 2023.

And in December last year Rachel was told that a scan had showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

Her GoFundMe page is looking for funds, which will allow her to access alternative medicines and to travel to Germany.