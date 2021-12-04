Build Scottish recycling ‘epicentre’ in Dundee to create jobs and boost ‘dismal’ performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Build Scottish recycling ‘epicentre’ in Dundee to create jobs and boost ‘dismal’ performance

By Aileen Robertson
December 4 2021, 7.00am
Plastic bottles

Choosing Dundee to host Scotland’s flagship recycling scheme would deliver a jobs boost while addressing the city’s “dismal recycling rates”.

That is what Conservative MSP Maurice Golden believes could happen if Dundee is put at the heart of the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme.

Mr Golden has written to the circular economy minister Lorna Slater.

He says Dundee is the “ideal” location for infrastructure to count and process recyclable materials.

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, backed the call.

Dundee recycling
Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

She says there is “no good reason” why Dundee can’t play a major role in the scheme.

“The Tay Cities region sits at the heart of Scotland and has very good transport links to most of the country.

“I can see no good reason why Dundee or the wider Tayside region would not be the perfect location for this investment.”

Investment could be ‘catalyst’ for improving recycling rates

Analysis of Dundee’s performance on recycling indicates the city is nowhere near hitting its recycling targets.

This year, its recycling rate was well below the Scottish average of 44.9%. Dundee recycled just 38.4% of its household waste.

Mr Golden said making the city a recycling epicentre “could act as a catalyst for Dundee to improve its own dismal recycling rates, which are currently about 15 years behind target”.

Dundee recycling
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.

The deposit return scheme will be operated by Circularity Scotland – an organisation made up of drinks producers, trade associations and retailers.

Circularity Scotland will make the ultimate decisions regarding locations of infrastructure.

However, there is currently no launch date for the delayed scheme.

“Once it eventually gets going, the deposit return scheme will need at least one major centre for bulking and large scale counting,” said Mr Golden.

“Dundee would be the ideal city for this to be based.

“I’m urging Lorna Slater to give serious consideration to making Dundee home to this flagship scheme. And to do all she can to persuade everyone necessary of the city’s credentials.

“Basing the deposit return scheme in Dundee would also create good jobs and opportunities for local people.”

Dundee has lost its identity as a ‘recycling city’ says Labour

Local Labour Councillor Richard McCready said Dundee was once a “recycling city”.

“In the 1990s Dundee was known as a recycling city. Thanks to the efforts of my Labour predecessors, especially the late Julie Sturrock.

“The city now must do more.

“I want to see the deposit return scheme up and running sooner rather than later. And I want to see it as an opportunity to deliver jobs to the city of Dundee.

“I am looking for action from the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council along with industry to develop jobs in the city of Dundee.

“We should be looking to improve the environment. And also create jobs to create a just transition to the green economy that our city and our planet needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the deposit return scheme would be “among the most environmentally ambitious” projects in Europe.

It will involve setting up tens of thousands of return points for plastic, metal and glass containers.

“Delivery of the scheme is being led by industry and they have made important progress, including the establishment of a scheme administrator, Circularity Scotland Ltd (CSL).

“We anticipate the deposit return scheme will generate a range of employment opportunities.

“However, it will be for CSL to determine the most appropriate locations for infrastructure and facilities.”