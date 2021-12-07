Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Do rail passengers in Tayside and Fife deserve a fares freeze next year?

By Aileen Robertson
December 7 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 7 2021, 9.39am

Rail passengers in Tayside and Fife will soon find out if they are facing another sharp fares increase in the coming year.

Many are bracing themselves for a hike of around 3.8% as passengers consider commuting and leisure travel plans for 2022.

But with passenger numbers in Scotland still struggling to recover from the pandemic, many believe more should be done to encourage passengers back onto the railways.

The Scottish Green Party and Trade Unions have even called for a fare freeze to boost numbers.

And the climate emergency has focused minds on encouraging more environmentally-friendly train travel too.

But with ScotRail facing a £243.5 million shortfall will the plea fall on deaf ears?

Perth commuter Susannah Rae, who travels to Edinburgh and Fife by rail, said making driving more affordable than taking the train “just encourages car use.”

She added: “Train fares must be priced to encourage people to travel by train.”

Freeze rail fares

Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “It’s clear that our public transport networks are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

“But additional costs being passed on to customers isn’t going to help.”

ScotRail timetable

Mr Ruskell added: “Affordability is an issue.”

And he highlighted the Fair Fares Review – a component of the Greens’ agreement with the Scottish Government. The review will look at discounts and concessions available to travellers.

“Encouraging people to safely return to trains and buses will be key to improving services and tackling the climate emergency.”

Fares increase would hit the ‘most vulnerable’

Scotland’s four rail unions ASLEF, RMT, TSSA and Unite have told transport secretary Michael Matheson that Scottish commuters deserve a fares freeze this Christmas.

The Retail Price Index (RPI) figure for July is the basis for setting rail fares.

But unions say a 3.8% increase would price many off trains.

RMT regional organiser Mick Hogg said: “Rail fare rises hit the poorest people in Scotland the hardest. Rail travel is the cleanest and greenest transport there is. We need a fares freeze to get everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us, back on the trains.”

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said 2021 had been “a rough year for Scotland’s workers”.

He said stagnating wages meant a fares increase is the “last thing they need”.

“Passenger numbers on our railways are still below what they were before the pandemic hit us. Increasing fares will further deter hard pressed passengers from returning to our railways.

“With Christmas just around the corner now would be the perfect time for Michael Matheson to announce a fares freeze for 2022.”

Transport Scotland said next year’s rail fares were under review and a decision was imminent.

“We will consider the announcement by the UK’s Office of National Statistics on the July 2021 RPI figure in the wider review of options on future fares which will take account of the impact of the pandemic on Scotland’s railway.”