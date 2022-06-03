Arson-struck Inverkeithing Primary School site moving closer to redevelopment in charity deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverkeithing residents could help design their own new build homes to replace the Fife town’s burnt out former primary school.

The arson struck building’s owners are in talks with partnership Cohousing Scotland, a not for profit organisation that has big hopes for the brownfield site.

Cupar architect Tom Morton is working on the project. He is also a Cohousing Scotland trustee.

“In this post Covid era, towns like Inverkeithing that are well connected and have a strong community are well placed to lead a regeneration movement within Scotland.”

So what is Cohousing Scotland and why will it change Inverkeithing?

Tom said cohousing is a form of housing where people have their own homes while remaining part of an “intentional community.”

That means sharing things like gardens, energy provision or even cars with the neighbours.

Residents are involved in the design and management of their own properties. That counts if they own them outright or are a tenant.

“You don’t have 48 different energy bills. They divide one bill between them. That can be much cheaper.

“People are involved collectively. It helps to build a more environmentally-friendly place.

“It also creates a financially sustainable and healthy environment for people to live.”

What happened to the Inverkeithing Primary School building?

Three men in their early 20s were placed on supervision in April this year after admitting setting fire to the C-listed building in November 2018.

Footage of the blaze on social media showed flames towering above the much-loved building – at the time valued at around £500,000.

Owners The Inverkeithing School Company have abandoned plans for commercial housing and have been in discussion with Cohousing Scotland about selling to the community.

Rob Gentle is part-owner of the company.

“I can confirm on behalf of the owners of Inverkeithing School that we would be prepared to sell the site.”

Inverkeithing is one of four stops on a Scottish tour promoting the idea of cohousing.

Organisers are hosting a roadshow event at the Civic Centre, Queen Street, from 2pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Cohousing Scotland’s team of young architects in Inverkeithing will host an interactive session from 2pm to 5pm before a panel session from 7pm to 9pm.

One local woman, who is planning to attend the meeting on June 7, said the community hoped the plans would result in around 50 new houses.

They also hoped community groups could use the part of the school complex left undamaged in the 2018 fire.

“We are going to see what happens at the meeting. It sounds great.

“Nobody really wants to see the school come down, but it is becoming a bit of an eyesore.”