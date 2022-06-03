Arson-struck Inverkeithing Primary School site moving closer to redevelopment in charity deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arson-struck Inverkeithing Primary School site moving closer to redevelopment in charity deal

By Peter John Meiklem
June 3 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 3 2022, 8.38am
Architect Paul Higginson and Carol Morton, member of the co-housing team.
Inverkeithing residents could help design their own new build homes to replace the Fife town’s burnt out former primary school.

The arson struck building’s owners are in talks with partnership Cohousing Scotland, a not for profit organisation that has big hopes for the brownfield site.

Cupar architect Tom Morton is working on the project. He is also a Cohousing Scotland trustee.

“In this post Covid era, towns like Inverkeithing that are well connected and have a strong community are well placed to lead a regeneration movement within Scotland.”

So what is Cohousing Scotland and why will it change Inverkeithing?

Tom said cohousing is a form of housing where people have their own homes while remaining part of an “intentional community.”

That means sharing things like gardens, energy provision or even cars with the neighbours.

Tom Morton.

Residents are involved in the design and management of their own properties. That counts if they own them outright or are a tenant.

“You don’t have 48 different energy bills. They divide one bill between them. That can be much cheaper.

“People are involved collectively. It helps to build a more environmentally-friendly place.

“It also creates a financially sustainable and healthy environment for people to live.”

What happened to the Inverkeithing Primary School building?

Three men in their early 20s were placed on supervision in April this year after admitting setting fire to the C-listed building in November 2018.

Footage of the blaze on social media showed flames towering above the much-loved building – at the time valued at around £500,000.

Owners The Inverkeithing School Company have abandoned plans for commercial housing and have been in discussion with Cohousing Scotland about selling to the community.

Rob Gentle is part-owner of the company.

“I can confirm on behalf of the owners of Inverkeithing School that we would be prepared to sell the site.”

Inverkeithing is one of four stops on a Scottish tour promoting the idea of cohousing.

Derelict Inverkeithing Primary School.

Organisers are hosting a roadshow event at the Civic Centre, Queen Street, from 2pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Cohousing Scotland’s team of young architects in Inverkeithing will host an interactive session from 2pm to 5pm before a panel session from 7pm to 9pm.

One local woman, who is planning to attend the meeting on June 7, said the community hoped the plans would result in around 50 new houses.

They also hoped community groups could use the part of the school complex left undamaged in the 2018 fire.

“We are going to see what happens at the meeting. It sounds great.

“Nobody really wants to see the school come down, but it is becoming a bit of an eyesore.”

