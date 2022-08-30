Fears for farming’s future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key questions (again)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears for farming’s future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key questions (again)

By Peter John Meiklem
August 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 30 2022, 11.35am
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Rural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.

Local farmers have been left dumbfounded after ministers told them to cut carbon emissions by almost a third – but refused to say how.

Scottish Government officials have been working on their plan for the sector since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The decision to leave meant some powers over agriculture moved from Brussels to Holyrood.

But launching a consultation on the much anticipated Agriculture Bill, rural economy secretary and Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon declined to detail how her government will support the sector after 2025.

She reminded farmers they are on a “journey of significant transformation”.

But her consultation also failed to offer further clarity on how farmers should cut carbon emissions by 31% from 2019 levels by 2032.

Many in the industry are discussing a range of measures including smaller cattle herds, new technology, more tree planting, alternative soil management approaches, among others.

Delivering those cuts is likely to mean substantial changes to the way businesses operate and they have caused significant unrest in other countries, most notably the Netherlands.

No Scottish Government policy to support farm output

National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland president Martin Kennedy farms close to Aberfeldy.

He said farmers and crofters were currently struggling with fertiliser costs 300% higher than last year as well as increased power and fuel costs.

“Instead of more plans and declarations, we need a policy that supports farm output, supports the measures that will help us cut our carbon footprint and supports the measures that will enhance biodiversity.”

Martin Kennedy
Martin Kennedy NFUS.

He said that work has already been done “by numerous groups and through previous consultations”.

He continued: “Our members need to see now how they will be supported in the future, and this should be in the public domain.

“This consultation is about delivering the necessary powers, but it does not fill the yawning policy gap that our members want to see filled.”

What is in the Scottish Government agriculture proposals?

The Scottish Government currently spends around half a billion pounds every year supporting the industry.

Most of that currently goes on direct support for businesses, allocated based on how much land they own.

The direct subsidy payments will continue, according to the consultation.

But from 2025 there will be a far greater focus on meeting climate change and nature objectives.

Food production is only the third of four “key outcomes” listed.

The proposals also contain plans to ensure businesses pay all agricultural workers the real Living Wage, currently £9.90 per hour for an adult worker.

While subsidy payments will also be linked to maintaining animal welfare standards “above the legal minimum”.

Minister visits Brechin farm to launch plan

Ms Gougeon visited Burghill Farm, near Brechin, to launch the consultation.

Her officials will now host a series of events across Scotland as they canvass further views. They plan to publish the Agriculture Bill in 2023.

Mairi Gougeon on Burghill Farm.
Mairi Gougeon on Burghill Farm.

Ms Gougeon said: “Scotland’s farmers, crofters and land-managers are vital to our ambition to make our nation fairer and greener.

“We should not shy away from being clear that we are on a journey of significant transformation.

“I urge everyone to take the opportunity to share your views and engage with this process.”

Environment groups welcome opportunity to shape Agriculture Bill

Environment groups have long campaigned for greater spending on nature and climate change schemes.

WWF Scotland agriculture manager Ruth Taylor said she hopes ministers “listen to and learn from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”

While food campaigners Nourish Scotland welcomed “our chance to create a Made in Scotland policy, based on an ambitious vision for Scotland to be a world leader in regenerative and sustainable agriculture”.

Rachael Hamilton MSP is Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary.

She, however, suggested the consultation had short changed local farmers.

“Farmers and our agricultural sector have waited with bated breath to have their say on future agriculture policy but they will be questioning where the detail is.

“Rather than giving clarification and detail to our farmers, it looks as though the SNP-Green government want to tie them up in more bureaucracy when it comes to future policy and hitting crucial targets, especially in reducing emissions.”

