Andy Considine insists St Johnstone could finish in Premiership’s top 4

By Eric Nicolson
August 30 2022, 6.00am
Andy Considine.
Andy Considine.

The points aren’t on the board to back up his argument just yet.

But Andy Considine is convinced that St Johnstone are a top six Premiership side in the making.

The former Aberdeen defender believes the fact his new team have come frustratingly close to drawing with Hibs, Aberdeen and Hearts shows confidence within McDiarmid Park isn’t misplaced.

And a run of four fixtures coming up against clubs likelier to be closer to the bottom three in the table than the top three gives them the opportunity to prove it.

“I feel we can be a top six team, 100 per cent, even fourth or fifth,” said Considine.

“I think the boys in the dressing room are more than capable of it.

“Coming to Tynecastle, we are angry as we should have got a result.

“Against Aberdeen we should have got something as well.

“We are only five games in but we have thrown away points at times.

“We need to do better and we want to be in the top half. We have to knuckle down and hopefully it starts on Saturday.”

The former Scotland international added: “We have a good group and a lot has been said about the age of some of the boys who have come in.

“We have a great balance of experience and young lads and I think we will do well this year.

“Our next two are St Mirren and Kilmarnock. Two tough games but two teams we will fight with for the majority of the season.”

Manager’s fury

Manager Callum Davidson was “furious” at the self-inflicted wounds that led to Hearts’ penalty winner.

And he doesn’t have to worry about the message being taken on board in the dressing room.

“It was a sore one to take after putting so much into the game,” said Considine. “That’s been the story of our season.

“If you take out the Premier Sports Cup, we have put a lot into the league. We are coming off exhausted but it’s the basics we aren’t doing.

“Hearts have a good team but all three goals were basic bits of defending that we struggled with.

“All in all I thought we put in a solid performance, but we need to start to pick up points.

“We have a great group of boys and we work hard. Things will turn.

“We have had spells in games where we’ve played good football and created chances but we have to, as a team, do the basics right.

“It’s individual errors.

“We are carrying out what the manager asks of us to produce in games but it comes down to moments that are knocking us back.

“Once we stop that, we can build a platform and go on to get good results.

“It is early in the season and we know what jobs lie ahead. It will come.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we will dust ourselves down.

“We have St Mirren next and we’re all looking forward to it.”

