Dundee council could face £8 million bill over next decade to fight deadly Ash Dieback tree disease

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ash Dieback disease could cost Dundee City Council between £4 million and £8 million over the next 10 years, it has emerged.

The council has established a group to tackle the disease with an Ash Dieback Action Plan.

Council experts estimate that this project will go on for at least the next 10 years, and could cost between £400,000 and £800,000 per year.

There are tens of thousands of young to mature ash trees on private and public land throughout the city.

At least 100 trees in Dundee are at “stage 4” of the disease, meaning the infection is severe.

The council have begun felling the affected trees in high risk locations.

What is Ash Dieback disease?

Ash Dieback disease affects ash trees of all ages. It can cause leaf loss and tree death.

The disease is caused by a wind-borne fungus, which makes it easier for it to spread rapidly around the country.

Dead and diseased trees are a health and safety risk for drivers and pedestrians.

The council hope to set up a survey system using a tree management app to keep track of infected trees.

Council teams will monitor the health of the Dundee’s ash trees each year.

The action plan will also look at replacing the lost trees.

Ash Dieback disease should be ‘taken seriously and tackled appropriately’

Ash Dieback disease has worsened in recent years.

Experts believe that the disease will affect 90% of ash trees in Scotland in the next twenty years.

This could require the removal of millions of trees.

Councillor Heather Anderson is Dundee’s neighbourhood services convenor.

She said: “It’s very important that the issue of Ash Dieback is taken seriously and tackled appropriately.

“It’s also important that householders are aware of the disease and understand that they are responsible for any trees in their own garden.

“Our website signposts to information on spotting the initial signs of Ash Dieback but residents with unhealthy appearing ash trees in their garden should seek professional help to deal with the issue.”