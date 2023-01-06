Dundee council could face £8 million bill over next decade to fight deadly Ash Dieback tree disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee council could face £8 million bill over next decade to fight deadly Ash Dieback tree disease

By Joanna Bremner
January 6 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 6 2023, 6.11am
A common ash tree with wilting leaves shows the symptoms of ash dieback.
A common ash tree with wilting leaves shows the symptoms of ash dieback.

Ash Dieback disease could cost Dundee City Council between £4 million and £8 million over the next 10 years, it has emerged.

The council has established a group to tackle the disease with an Ash Dieback Action Plan.

Council experts estimate that this project will go on for at least the next 10 years, and could cost between £400,000 and £800,000 per year.

There are tens of thousands of young to mature ash trees on private and public land throughout the city.

At least 100 trees in Dundee are at “stage 4” of the disease, meaning the infection is severe.

The council have begun felling the affected trees in high risk locations.

What is Ash Dieback disease?

Ash Dieback disease affects ash trees of all ages. It can cause leaf loss and tree death.

The disease is caused by a wind-borne fungus, which makes it easier for it to spread rapidly around the country.

Dead and diseased trees are a health and safety risk for drivers and pedestrians.

Dundee Council have set up a task force to fight Ash Dieback disease in Dundee. This image shows ash trees in Dundee.
The council have set up a task force to fight Ash Dieback disease (which affects ash trees). Image: Dundee City Council

The council hope to set up a survey system using a tree management app to keep track of infected trees.

Council teams will monitor the health of the Dundee’s ash trees each year.

The action plan will also look at replacing the lost trees.

Ash Dieback disease should be ‘taken seriously and tackled appropriately’

Ash Dieback disease has worsened in recent years.

Experts believe that the disease will affect 90% of ash trees in Scotland in the next twenty years.

This could require the removal of millions of trees.

Councillor Heather Anderson is Dundee’s neighbourhood services convenor.

She said: “It’s very important that the issue of Ash Dieback is taken seriously and tackled appropriately.

“It’s also important that householders are aware of the disease and understand that they are responsible for any trees in their own garden.

“Our website signposts to information on spotting the initial signs of Ash Dieback but residents with unhealthy appearing ash trees in their garden should seek professional help to deal with the issue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Briony McDonald and husky at Loch Leven
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle
Eden project head of experience Blair Parkin
Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride
5
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.
Fife 'wild' wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
The latest fly-tipping on Dalton Road in Glenrothes. Image: Adam Wilson
Fly-tippers branded 'environmental vandals' as rubbish dumped for second time at same Glenrothes site
Turbines at SSE's Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm.
Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast
4
Volunteers want to make ponds more habitable for amphibian and insect populations. Melanie Chad (left, from Bridge of Earn) and right is Nikki Murphy (from Stanley) at North Inch Pond, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Perth volunteers begin winter effort to save our toads and frogs

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented