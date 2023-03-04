Giant Cupar solar farm will be a ‘win, win’ for nature, community told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Building a large solar farm on agricultural land near Cupar will be a “win, win for the environment”, a senior planner has said.

Seamus Fay is the director of planning at RPS – the planners for the Peterhead Solar Farm project, next door to Springfield.

He said the near 248 acre solar development would encourage biodiversity. This means better conditions for animals, plants and insects.

Solar plans still in early stages

Sheep will also be able to graze beneath the panels.

By transforming the area from arable farmland, it will become “much more ecologically friendly and biodiversity rich. Birds can use it for nesting,” he said.

“So from that point of view,” Seamus said, “it’s a win, win for the environment.”

Developer Elgin Energy is consulting before deciding whether to submit a planning application to Fife Council for the solar development. The plans are in the very early stages.

Some residents who attended a recent event in Springfield Parish Church were very positive. They recognised the need for large renewable projects as Scotland tries to hit climate change targets.

The proposed Peterhead solar farm would cover almost 248 acres and generate 75 megawatts (MW) of energy.

‘We need as much farming as possible’

But many were not happy with the proposal.

Roy and Carol Bayne live in the small village of Springfield. They would relocate if the project goes ahead.

“We’re totally against it,” said Carol, 76.

Roy added: “With the way the country is heading, it’s almost like the second world war where we need as much farming as possible.

“Shops are running out of food. We should be maximising the farmland that we’ve got.”

Brian McArdle, who has lived in Springfield for 37 years, has other concerns.

“Many of us are worried about the traffic this [project] would bring.”

Gareth Gardener is the project manager from Elgin Energy. He said they would conduct transport assessments to work out the best access route.

Depending on planning restrictions, he said the development would take between six and nine months to build.

“Everyone will have their own views on it,” continued Gareth.

“But we think it’s a pretty self-contained site. And we can help benefit Springfield as well.”

What about the path at Springfield?

Workers would erect solar panels in the farmland between Springfield’s Main Street and Pitlessie Road.

Many residents voiced concerns over a popular core path that runs through the site.

Gareth reassured them that the path will remain.

“One thing we have taken away is that people walk all over the site. We won’t be fencing anything off. We will leave all the access ways through,” he said.

Elgin Energy has worked on other projects across the UK, including Scotland’s largest solar farm at Errol Estate which went live in 2016.