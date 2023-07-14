Towering 330ft climate mast – Scotland’s highest – set to go live in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Towering 330ft climate mast – Scotland’s highest – set to go live in Angus

The mast will be the first of its kind in Scotland, and is 20 times taller than other sampling masts at the James Hutton Institute.

By Joanna Bremner
An artist's impression of the 100-metre-tall climate mast, viewed from a road North of Balruddery Farm. Image: James Hutton Institute.
An artist's impression of the 100-metre-tall climate mast, viewed from a road North of Balruddery Farm. Image: James Hutton Institute.

A 330ft climate mast for measuring greenhouse gas emissions is coming to Balruddery Farm in Angus in September.

The mast, which will stand at approximately 328ft (or 100 metres), will collect data on the emissions from across Scotland.

Dr Jagadeesh Yeluripati is co-leading the project at the James Hutton Institute (JHI).

He said: “This tall tower will gather important evidence on emission reduction and the current state of things.

“We should hopefully see the trend that emissions are reducing as we aim for net zero.

Dr Jagadeesh Yeluripati where the 100-metre-tall climate mast will be erected at Balruddery Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s going to be extremely useful for validating what is really going on in real time.”

If all goes as planned, the mast should be erected by September.

Why will the Angus climate mast be so tall?

At Balruddery Farm, there are already a series of “very small” sampling masts, which each stand at a height of five metres. The new Angus climate mast will be 20 times as tall.

Why? The higher the mast, the more data it can get.

Jagadeesh explained: “On the top of the mast, we measure greenhouse gas emissions – including Methane, Nitrous oxide and CO2.

“Why do we do this at 100 metres? The taller the tower, the bigger the footprint. It is going to have a footprint of 700km squared.”

The tall structure will draw in air at the top, before it travels down a hollow tube to be analysed.

Dr Jagadeesh Yeluripati alongside the measuring equipment already in place at Balruddery Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He continued: “There is no operational tall tower like this in Scotland. There are four in England, but Scotland is basically a blind spot.

“Once we measure at the top of the tower, we can discover the emissions that are coming from that footprint.”

Then, they can look through the data from that large area and segregate it depending on the sector that emitted it.

So will Scotland reach net zero targets?

Scotland aims to reach net zero by 2045, and has interim targets of 75% by the year 2030, and 90% by 2040.

The climate mast will help keep tabs on the country’s progress towards these goals.

“We are measuring the data, whether its positive or not,” the project’s research leader continued.

“The point is to measure the effectiveness of mitigation or even a failure. If we fail, then the emissions will not reduce and somebody needs to measure and report that.”

His hypothesis though, is that Scotland will reach net zero if the country sticks to the plan.

If not, he says, climate change conditions will continue to worsen and there will be an increase in severe weather.

To anyone still doubting climate change, Jagadeesh says their project will add to the wide range of data that’s already out there.

Scientist at the heart of vital climate research

Jagadeesh and his team are dedicated to bettering the environment, a passion which he said began in his childhood.

He grew up in India, in a family home which valued nature and every animal – even the dangerous ones.

Jagadeesh in front of trees in India.
Jagadeesh during his childhood in India. Image: Dr Jagadeesh Yeluripati.

“I grew up in a very small town, where we were always very close with nature and wildlife,” he said.

“Lots of snakes used to come into our house in the rainy season, but my family never allowed them to be killed, even the deadly ones.

“Valuing nature is an integral part of life – it’s not that I’m doing something for nature, that’s not the attitude that I grew up with. We are part of it and every river, every plant matters.

“That is the way I see the world.”

More from Environment

An older woman with arms outstretched speaks to police officers while Just Stop Oil protesters carrying placards with slogans such as 'Give our kids hope' and 'mums we love you, please join us' crowd around them.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Today's protests are wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration
The Borrowfield area is regularly hit by flooding. Image: Scottish Water
Olympic-sized storm tank solution could end Montrose residents' flooding misery
The new car park will be in a field beside the Glen Doll ranger base. Image: Bell Ingram Design
Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot
Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
A watering can. Image: PA
Ginger Gairdner: What damage does unpredictable rainfall bring to gardens?
Environment correspondent Joanna explores the shoreline in search for beavers in their natural habitat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice
Hussain Ahmed in his shop in Dundee's Murraygate, in front of a display of disposable vape devices.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper's free vape incentive is tone deaf - but he's not…
Dundee hardware shop Home Choice's owner Hussain Ahmed. Dundee. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson
New Dundee city centre shop's free vape promotion branded 'horrific'