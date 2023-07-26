How electric vans are getting 26,000 meals out to Dundee Bairns this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How electric vans are getting 26,000 meals out to Dundee Bairns this summer

The electric vans mean the food can get to Dundee kids for cheaper too.

By Joanna Bremner
Dundee Bairns deliver food to kids across the city in their new eco-friendly, electric vans. Picture shows: chairman David Dorward, project worker Susan Maxwell and Project coordinator Genna Millar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thousands of Dundee children will get delivery of a free lunch this summer – thanks to two new electric vans.

Since 2016, charity Dundee Bairns has been distributing meals to kids across Dundee.

This summer, workers at the charity were overjoyed to get their hands on two new electric vans.

The vehicles mean volunteers can get 26,000 lunches to children without building up a large carbon footprint.

The charity previously used diesel vans or cars to deliver their free lunches.

Susan Maxwell is a project worker with Dundee Bairns.

“It’s helping Dundee as part of the bigger picture,” she said.

“We are helping to create a better environment for these Dundee Bairns.”

Project worker Susan Maxwell with their van filled with 200 lunches. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee Bairns can ‘make a difference’ by cutting their emissions

The vans are packed with 200 sandwiches, 200 juices, 200 apples and more. They leave Hilltown to distribute the lunches to some of the 75 projects they will be supplying over the summer.

Many low-income families struggle to provide meals during school holidays, as well as other basics for their children, such as clothing and stimulating opportunity.

This is especially prevalent in Dundee City where where more than a third of children are living in poverty, the charity says.

Members of the charity were able to purchase an electric van after being awarded funding from the Dundee Climate Fund. Auto Services in Perth also gifted the charity an extended loan of the second electric van.

The Dundee Climate Fund awarded a total of £750,000 to projects across the city which aimed to help the local environment.

David Dorward is the charity’s chairman. He said when they heard about the Dundee Climate Fund, they knew they had to get involved.

“We thought: well, wait a minute. As a charity, we do a lot of travel and driving,” he said.

“This used to be in a diesel van. I thought, if we can change that, we can make a difference to our footprint.”

Catering Assistant Jackie Skelly and hub supervisor Fiona Faulbs fill the food parcels.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The friendly folk who work with Dundee Bairns will deliver 26,000 meals over the summer.

From Monday to Friday for six weeks, the catering team make up hundreds of lunch packs for Dundee kids.

Many of these are volunteers who have given up their own time to make sure children in Dundee receive the lunches.

The Dundee Bairns team then pack up the vans and get the lunches out to schools and community projects across the city.

Electric vans save the Dundee charity money too

Previously, Dundee Bairns had to rent a diesel van each summer. This could amount to £1,000 over the six week period, for both the rental cost and fuel.

Volunteers would also use their own cars, which meant reimbursing them for the fuel.

Now, these vans mean they can charge up and get around the city cheaper.

David estimated that they will only be spending £100 over the six weeks to charge their vans, so it is one tenth of the previous cost.

Susan and David fill the van with packages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The team said the need for these free meals has grown since the cost of living crisis began.

Dundee Bairns are grateful to all their volunteers who help them deliver lunches to the kids in need.

Susan said: “Because they know that the help they’re giving is going to the children of Dundee, they are really keen to get stuck in.”

