5 properties in Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Dundee with prices reduced by up to 30%

Property is usually marketed as ‘offers over’ an asking price.

But what about ‘offers under’? You’d think that never happens but you might be surprised. Sometimes people are motivated to sell quickly. There are fewer buyers at certain times of the year. And recent interest rate rises may be causing the property market to cool slightly.

Here are five properties in Perthshire, Fife, Angus and Dundee that have all had their prices reduced.

Broughty Ferry

This detached 1.5 storey house is in a terrific Broughty Ferry location. Grove Academy is a short walk away, as is Brook Street with its shops, cafes and bars.

The ground floor has a large lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a bright conservatory. Upstairs is a large bedroom and lots of storage.

Originally marketed for o/o £280,000 the house recently saw its price cut by £30,000.

12 Ferndale Drive is on sale for o/o £250,000.

Brechin

This equestrian property near Brechin has seen its asking price cut by a massive £160,000. Located just outside the hamlet of Menmuir it lies at the end of a farm track.

The two storey farmhouse has four bedrooms, double glazing and oil heating. It comes with an agricultural shed that could be put to a variety of uses.

The house also comes with three fields and in total there’s almost 6.5 acres.

Originally on sale for o/o £550,000, Kilgarie Farmhouse now has an asking price of o/o £390,000.

Perth

It isn’t just small houses that can have their asking price cut dramatically. This enormous country house near Perth has had a hefty £300,000 slashed from its price tag.

With six bedrooms, numerous reception rooms and a huge conservatory it has all the space you could need. At 4.4 acres the grounds are just as generous. It also comes with a detached one bedroom cottage and a range of outbuildings.

West Mains of Huntingtower is on sale for o/o £1.2 million.

Arbroath

Looking for a flat in the centre of Abroath? This place is right on the high street. This three bedroom flat is on the first floor.

The living room and master bedroom both have two large windows. There are two more double bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

Its original asking price of £80,000 has now been dropped to o/o £60,000.

St Andrews

St Andrews is Fife’s biggest property hotspot. It’s normally a town where you have to pay 20% or more over the asking price to secure a property. So it’s unusual to see a house with its asking price cut by nearly 16%.

This four-bedroom semi-detached house on Middleshade Road is close to the University of St Andrews and the town centre. Originally listed at £825,000 it’s now on sale for just £695,000.

It has four bedrooms, a large living room, sunny dining room, spacious kitchen and a conservatory. There are front and rear gardens and a single garage.

It’s on sale with Thorntons.