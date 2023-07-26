5 properties in Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Dundee with prices reduced by up to 30%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 properties in Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Dundee with prices reduced by up to 30%

Looking to bag a property bargain? We've found 5 homes in Tayside and Fife that have had their asking prices slashed.

This enormous country house near Perth is now £300,000 cheaper. Image: Zoopla.
This enormous country house near Perth is now £300,000 cheaper. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Property is usually marketed as ‘offers over’ an asking price.

But what about ‘offers under’? You’d think that never happens but you might be surprised. Sometimes people are motivated to sell quickly. There are fewer buyers at certain times of the year. And recent interest rate rises may be causing the property market to cool slightly.

Here are five properties in Perthshire, Fife, Angus and Dundee that have all had their prices reduced.

Broughty Ferry

This detached house in Broughty Ferry has had its price slashed. Image: Zoopla.

This detached 1.5 storey house is in a terrific Broughty Ferry location. Grove Academy is a short walk away, as is Brook Street with its shops, cafes and bars.

The ground floor has a large lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a bright conservatory. Upstairs is a large bedroom and lots of storage.

Originally marketed for o/o £280,000 the house recently saw its price cut by £30,000.

12 Ferndale Drive is on sale for o/o £250,000.

Brechin

This equestrian property is now a massive £160,000 cheaper. Image: Zoopla.

This equestrian property near Brechin has seen its asking price cut by a massive £160,000. Located just outside the hamlet of Menmuir it lies at the end of a farm track.

The two storey farmhouse has four bedrooms, double glazing and oil heating. It comes with an agricultural shed that could be put to a variety of uses.

The house also comes with three fields and in total there’s almost 6.5 acres.

Originally on sale for o/o £550,000, Kilgarie Farmhouse now has an asking price of o/o £390,000.

Perth

This mansion near Perth now costs 20% less. Image: Zoopla.

It isn’t just small houses that can have their asking price cut dramatically. This enormous country house near Perth has had a hefty £300,000 slashed from its price tag.

With six bedrooms, numerous reception rooms and a huge conservatory it has all the space you could need. At 4.4 acres the grounds are just as generous. It also comes with a detached one bedroom cottage and a range of outbuildings.

West Mains of Huntingtower is on sale for o/o £1.2 million.

Arbroath

This three bedroom flat in Arbroath is now something of a bargain. Image: Zoopla.

Looking for a flat in the centre of Abroath? This place is right on the high street. This three bedroom flat is on the first floor.

The living room and master bedroom both have two large windows. There are two more double bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The decor won’t be to everyone’s taste… Image: Zoopla.

Its original asking price of £80,000 has now been dropped to o/o £60,000.

St Andrews

This house in St Andrews has had its price cut by almost 16%. Image: Zoopla.

St Andrews is Fife’s biggest property hotspot. It’s normally a town where you have to pay 20% or more over the asking price to secure a property. So it’s unusual to see a house with its asking price cut by nearly 16%.

This four-bedroom semi-detached house on Middleshade  Road is close to the University of St Andrews and the town centre. Originally listed at £825,000 it’s now on sale for just £695,000.

It has four bedrooms, a large living room, sunny dining room, spacious kitchen and a conservatory. There are front and rear gardens and a single garage.

It’s on sale with Thorntons.

More from Property

8 Osprey View, Fowlis, Dundee
Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market
Coach House in Birkhill
'Spectacular' £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market
Tulchan House has a wonderful riverside location. Image: Knight Frank.
Stunning £1.2 million Perthshire home has 22 acres and magical riverside setting
A detached cottage, which was formerly the West Ferry railway station, is situated on a prime corner in central Broughty Ferry.
'Unique' former West Ferry railway station turned home has waiting room basement and outside…
Auction properties like this one in Perth can be a bargain but you need to do your homework. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best auction properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
27 Bruce Street Dunfermline
Dunfermline penthouse with roof terrace boasting views across city and Forth on the market
This £675k home is on the waterfront in St Monans. Image: Fife Properties.
Beautiful waterfront East Neuk townhouse with stunning glass atrium on sale for £675k
Drums House comes with 15 acres of land. Image: Galbraith.
Fife farmhouse has amazing views, 15 acres, extensive outbuildings and cellar with secret tunnel
Tayside Fife Dundee council tax rates
'Bombshell' council tax hike could hit 95,000 Tayside and Fife homes