Dundee’s clash with Dumbarton will have ‘extra edge’ as Dark Blues welcome back key pair – but one star will sit out

There will be “an edge” to Dundee’s home clash with Dumbarton after the weekend defeat at Airdrieonians.

The Dark Blues are ready to play their first match at Dens Park since lifting the Championship title last season.

And a response is needed after Saturday’s disappointment says Dee assistant manager Stuart Taylor.

“The manager has spoken about looking forward to getting out in front of the supporters,” the Dens Park No 2 said, stepping in for boss Tony Docherty as he attended the funeral of former Scotland boss and Dundee league-winner Craig Brown.

“I’m the same and the players are as well.

“They are coming off a very successful season last year and they are looking forward to being back at Dens.

“We’re looking forward to it but there is a bit of an edge to it after Saturday.

“As much as you want to win against any team in front of your own supporters, I think after Saturday’s result there is an extra edge to it.

“The mentality the manager is trying to create is to go and win every single you game you can. Get as much out of every game as you possibly can.

“That’s what we plan to do. We went into this competition to continue the winning run from pre-season.

“On Saturday that was a disappointing thing that we broke that run.

“So we are looking for the response that can get us back to winning ways.”

Aaron Donnelly

The clash with the League Two Sons could see a debut for the club’s latest signing Aaron Donnelly after he completed his move to Dens Park.

The Northern Ireland U/21 international has joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest and Taylor has been impressed by the new defender.

“He’ll bring energy. He’s got an old head on young shoulders in terms of how he goes about his job,” Taylor said of Donnelly.

Donnelly signs on! Dundee Football Club are excited to announce the signing of Aaron Donnelly. The left-sided defender joins us on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest. Read the full announcement on the club website.https://t.co/Es4e6MId4u#thedee pic.twitter.com/wAeJaloH82 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 24, 2023

“He’s very aggressive in that old centre-back fashion. A bit like Lee Ashcroft.

“But he’s very comfortable on the ball, can play out from the back and has good pace. A good presence about him.

“It’s been good to have him around the place.

“He’s versatile and can play left centre-back as well as left-back. I think that comes from academy football where they have to be comfortable on the ball to play out from the back.

“But he’s not lost his Irish roots in terms of competing and winning headers.

“That’s a great combination.”

Team news

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Taylor confirmed international clearance hadn’t come through yet for Mexican defender Antonio Portales to make his debut.

However, “any minute now” was the expectation and the hope is he’ll be available to face Dumbarton.

Unavailable will be Luke McCowan, however, after picking up a suspension for two bookings in the first two matches.

Zach Robinson and Owen Beck are, though, ready to return after missing that 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians.

“Everybody who missed Saturday comes back into contention. The physios have had their healing hands busy so everyone is back,” Taylor confirmed.