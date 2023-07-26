Dundee’s clash with Dumbarton will have ‘extra edge’ as Dark Blues welcome back key pair – but one star will sit out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s clash with Dumbarton will have ‘extra edge’ as Dark Blues welcome back key pair – but one star will sit out

Dee are looking forward to Dens return says assistant manager Stuart Taylor.

By George Cran
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner against Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There will be “an edge” to Dundee’s home clash with Dumbarton after the weekend defeat at Airdrieonians.

The Dark Blues are ready to play their first match at Dens Park since lifting the Championship title last season.

And a response is needed after Saturday’s disappointment says Dee assistant manager Stuart Taylor.

“The manager has spoken about looking forward to getting out in front of the supporters,” the Dens Park No 2 said, stepping in for boss Tony Docherty as he attended the funeral of former Scotland boss and Dundee league-winner Craig Brown.

“I’m the same and the players are as well.

“They are coming off a very successful season last year and they are looking forward to being back at Dens.

Tony Docherty with assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

“We’re looking forward to it but there is a bit of an edge to it after Saturday.

“As much as you want to win against any team in front of your own supporters, I think after Saturday’s result there is an extra edge to it.

“The mentality the manager is trying to create is to go and win every single you game you can. Get as much out of every game as you possibly can.

“That’s what we plan to do. We went into this competition to continue the winning run from pre-season.

“On Saturday that was a disappointing thing that we broke that run.

“So we are looking for the response that can get us back to winning ways.”

Aaron Donnelly

The clash with the League Two Sons could see a debut for the club’s latest signing Aaron Donnelly after he completed his move to Dens Park.

The Northern Ireland U/21 international has joined on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest and Taylor has been impressed by the new defender.

“He’ll bring energy. He’s got an old head on young shoulders in terms of how he goes about his job,” Taylor said of Donnelly.

“He’s very aggressive in that old centre-back fashion. A bit like Lee Ashcroft.

“But he’s very comfortable on the ball, can play out from the back and has good pace. A good presence about him.

“It’s been good to have him around the place.

“He’s versatile and can play left centre-back as well as left-back. I think that comes from academy football where they have to be comfortable on the ball to play out from the back.

“But he’s not lost his Irish roots in terms of competing and winning headers.

“That’s a great combination.”

Team news

Antonio Portales warmed up but was unable to play at Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Taylor confirmed international clearance hadn’t come through yet for Mexican defender Antonio Portales to make his debut.

However, “any minute now” was the expectation and the hope is he’ll be available to face Dumbarton.

Unavailable will be Luke McCowan, however, after picking up a suspension for two bookings in the first two matches.

Zach Robinson and Owen Beck are, though, ready to return after missing that 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians.

“Everybody who missed Saturday comes back into contention. The physios have had their healing hands busy so everyone is back,” Taylor confirmed.

