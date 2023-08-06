Ginger Gairdner: When’s the best time to prune a tree?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ginger Gairdner: When's the best time to prune a tree?

Brian Cunningham shares his tips for pruning a rowan tree

By Brian Cunningham
Brian Cunningham shares his tips for pruning a rowan tree

I wonder how many gardeners in the years after planting a tree would think about carrying out formative pruning like you would do say on a young rose plant or shrub?

If you gaze up at the crown of a mature tree to see a mass of branches and leaves, I’m not sure that it is something you would automatically think to do.

But a little work with a pair of secateurs in the early years of a trees life can help reduce the chances of it failing when mature.

Planting of a mountain ash

Three years ago I planted a young mountain ash tree Sorbus ‘Joseph Rock’, just one of the many rowan trees that are ideally suited for our Scottish gardens.

Indeed a few years ago on Beechgrove Garden, myself and the other presenters all selected a tree suitable for a smaller garden where Carole Baxter chose the compact rowan  S.vilmorinii.

Carole Baxter

As a garden plant I find them great value for money with interest spread over many months of the year.

What’s so good about rowan trees?

In mid-spring the tree is covered in masses of tiny, creamy-white flowers during May and June.

As the leaves are small and pinnate (leaflets arranged in two rows either side of a midrib like a feather), not only does this become a feature for your garden itself, they don’t overly cast shade so are good for planting summer shrubs and perennials underneath them.

The interest provided from this tree is undoubtedly at its best in autumn.

As the temperatures drop the foliages turns from green to shades of orange, red and purple whilst at the same time clothed in clusters of pale-yellow berries which are a delight for the birds that visit your garden.

The tree has settled well into its new home which can be seen by the growth that it is now producing.

On closer inspection however, it’s clear that for the tree to be an attractive specimen in my garden as it ages and have the best chance of good health and long term survival, a little work is required.

This can either be done in winter when the tree is dormant or in summer once the leaves have fully matured.

Taking precautions

To ensure nothing is missed, I find it best working from the ground level up.

As a precaution on every new tree I plant, I always wrap a spiral tree guard around the young stem to protect the thin bark that can easily be damaged not only by browsing animals but by us gardeners hitting them with strimmers.

The beauty of this kind is they will expand as the tree grows with age.

Depending on its condition it may need replaced or if confident there are no threats then can even be removed at this stage.

In exposed situations it may be prudent to provide support to the tree at planting time, giving it enough time to grow roots and anchor itself to the ground.

Ideally this should only be required for the first year.

But I’ll be honest and put my hands up to say that I’d forgotten to remove this myself and will do so now.

Young rowan trees growing in Scotland.

If not kept a fingers gap loose, the rubber used to tie the stake to the tree can strangle the trunk causing self inflicted damage.

In most cases we like our trees to have a clear main stem from the ground up to where the crown starts.

Where the crown started when I planted the tree was clear but I still left a couple of smaller branches lower down on at that point, the logic being they are closer to the developing root system so help to nourish it.

Now is a good time for them to be removed which is a good job as one has put on so much growth it’s growing right up and through the developing crown, becoming quite dominant.

A pruned tree. Image: Brian Cunningham

It was amazing how less cluttered the crown became once pruned away making the next part of the task less daunting.

Whenever you carry out any pruning the best place to start is with the four D’s- dead, diseased, damaged and dying, cutting back to healthy wood or removing completely if need be.

After that I was studying the crown to see what to deal with next, basically anything that could become a problem in future like branches rubbing against each other or in one case a young branch on one side of the tree that was growing across the middle of the crown and out the other side.

Taking care when pruning

When making the pruning cut on a tree, our natural instinct is to make it as flat on the main stem being left as possible, we think it’s tidier but we would be over keen if pruned like this.

If you look closely where the branch attaches to the tree, at an angle you will see the bark pushed up to create a ridge.

On the underside of this will be a marking of rings known as the branch collar, in this zone is an area of vigorous cells which will heal quickly making it the perfect spot for a pruning cut with secateurs.

