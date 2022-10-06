Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service

By Peter John Meiklem
October 6 2022, 5.16pm Updated: October 6 2022, 7.53pm
The 77 bus passes along the B946 in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The 77 bus passes along the B946 in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A north east Fife bus company has done a last minute deal to save a threatened route between Dundee, Newport-on-Tay, Wormit and Gauldry.

Stagecoach bosses planned to axe daytime services on the number 77 between the city and the largely rural communities along the north Fife coast.

Residents criticised the changes, which they said would leave young and old alike isolated while cutting other vulnerable passengers off from essential services.

But Fife bus firm Moffat and Williamson has agreed to step up its own services on the route to make up for Stagecoach’s retreat.

The company’s depot is located at St Fort, just off the A92, and only miles from the threatened rural route.

The firm already offered some services linking Gauldry, Wormit and Dundee prior to Stagecoach’s announcement.

Replacement service will run throughout the day

The service will run throughout the day from 5:48am to 7:20pm, although it will not be a complete, like-for-like replacement for the Stagecoach offering.

Tay Bridgehead Lib Dem councillors Jonny Tepp and Allan Knox led the local campaign against the cut.

Mr Tepp made submissions to Stagecoach containing first person accounts of how the cuts would affect local people’s lives.

He said: “I highlighted the concerns of local people to Stagecoach during their consultation but was frustrated that they proposed cutting this important service at all.

“It is a relief that a new timetable with Moffat and Williamson has now been confirmed.”

Stagecoach has completed the consultation on its proposed changes, which could also affect other Fife town’s such as Newburgh and Kirkcaldy.

It is yet to publish the results, with the new timetable expected to come into operation at the start of November.

The Gauldry would have been ‘cut off’

Mr Knox said: “I am very happy to see this new timetable has been confirmed. The loss of the 77 threatened to leave Gauldry cut off.

“I heard outrage from local people as well as concern from many who relied on the bus to get to and from work. Some were worried that they wouldn’t be able to continue in their jobs.

“The new 77 timetable goes a long way to addressing these issues, with a continuous service throughout the day, as well as early and evening buses.”

Stagecoach will continue to run the 77A, which provides an evening service linking the city with the Fife villages.

Moffat and Williamson did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor's Picks