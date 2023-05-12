Cross Tay Link Road: Aerial photos show how Perth bypass is reshaping the landscape

Our aerial photos show how work is progressing on the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR).

The Perth bypass will link the A9 and the A94 north of Scone, and add a new bridge over the River Tay.

Perth and Kinross Council is leading, and mostly paying for, the Cross Tay Link Road project.

While in the short term, drivers are putting up with increased congestion around the Inveralmond Roundabout, the CTLR is a key part of the Perth Transport Futures Project.

During 2022, workers made “significant advancements” to the route.

This included archaeological investigations, site clearance and completion of bulk earthworks.

Stage two began in January this year. This involves more detailed design completion, landscaping and piling.

Cross Tay Link Road update – May 2023

The following images show where the project is at now.

Derek Walsh is the CTLR project manager with lead contractor, BAM Nuttall. He has given us an update on the project.

He said: “There have been major areas of development over the past 6 weeks, and all works are on schedule.”

Cross Tay Link Road works behind A9 delays

Drivers coming from Perth are facing hefty delays along the A9.

This is due to construction work on the Cross Tay Link Road project.

Derek continued: “The contraflow has been implemented on the A9 and is being monitored daily with interventions brought in as required.

“While we appreciate that this is causing delays for drivers, the northbound tie-in construction works are progressing well with the cement bound granular materials (CBGM), which form part of the pavement construction, now complete.”

Cross Tay Link Road update: Tay Crossing bridge

The engineering and construction group is also working on building a new 3-span bridge over the River Tay, known as the Tay Crossing bridge.

Workers are currently working on “piling”, which involves creating foundations on either side of the river where the new bridge will sit.

Derek said: “Piling works on the Tay Crossing bridge are well underway with critical piling works on the east pier completed and the west pier nearing completion.”

“This enables the bridge foundation (pile cap) construction to progress during early summer.

“Separately, piling on the end supports (east and west abutments) will continue during this period.”

Cross Tay Link Road update: The Green Bridge

BAM Nuttall workers have also made progress with the CTLR‘s Green Bridge.

Derek added: “The Green Bridge, which will straddle the new link road, will connect existing footpaths in the forest plantation at Highfield in Scone, and offer a safe crossing for wildlife and walkers.”

“Concrete foundations and abutments are now in place, and the pre-cast arches have been installed this week.”

Cross Tay Link Road update: A93 and A94 junction

The CTLR project also involves a six kilometre stretch of new carriageway, that will link the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94, just north of Scone.

Derek said they are making progress with the junction.

“We’re also moving ahead with the link road junction at the A93 and A94, and the first pavement has been placed this week.

“As well as construction work, significant landscaping has taken place throughout the site, and the first season planting and seeding is now finished.”

Jillian Ferguson is the roads infrastructure manager for Perth and Kinross Council.

She said: “We’re encouraged to see so much in the way of progress being made and look forward to opening both the Green Bridge and the new A9 link road later this summer.”