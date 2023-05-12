Cross Tay Link Road: Aerial photos show how Perth bypass is reshaping the landscape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cross Tay Link Road: Aerial photos show how Perth bypass is reshaping the landscape

'Green Bridge' and new A9 link road should open this summer.

The A924 junction at the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: UK Civil Air Support
By Joanna Bremner

Our aerial photos show how work is progressing on the Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR).

The Perth bypass will link the A9 and the A94 north of Scone, and add a new bridge over the River Tay.

Perth and Kinross Council is leading, and mostly paying for, the Cross Tay Link Road project.

While in the short term, drivers are putting up with increased congestion around the Inveralmond Roundabout, the CTLR is a key part of the Perth Transport Futures Project.

During 2022, workers made “significant advancements” to the route.

This included archaeological investigations, site clearance and completion of bulk earthworks.

Stage two began in January this year. This involves more detailed design completion, landscaping and piling.

Cross Tay Link Road update – May 2023

The following images show where the project is at now.

CTLR progress update. Aerial view of A9 Overbridge at the end of April.
A9 Overbridge at the end of April. Image: UK Civil Air Support.

Derek Walsh is the CTLR project manager with lead contractor, BAM Nuttall. He has given us an update on the project.

He said: “There have been major areas of development over the past 6 weeks, and all works are on schedule.”

Cross Tay Link Road works behind A9 delays

Drivers coming from Perth are facing hefty delays along the A9.

This is due to construction work on the Cross Tay Link Road project.

Derek continued: “The contraflow has been implemented on the A9 and is being monitored daily with interventions brought in as required.

“While we appreciate that this is causing delays for drivers, the northbound tie-in construction works are progressing well with the cement bound granular materials (CBGM), which form part of the pavement construction, now complete.”

The A9 northern tie-in looking north (to Luncarty). Image: UK Civil Air Support.

 

Cross Tay Link Road update aerial view image. A9 Overbridge looking east to the Tay Crossing.
A9 Overbridge looking east to the Tay Crossing. Image: UK Civil Air Support.

Cross Tay Link Road update: Tay Crossing bridge

The engineering and construction group is also working on building a new 3-span bridge over the River Tay, known as the Tay Crossing bridge.

Workers are currently working on “piling”, which involves creating foundations on either side of the river where the new bridge will sit.

Derek said: “Piling works on the Tay Crossing bridge are well underway with critical piling works on the east pier completed and the west pier nearing completion.”

Aerial view of the CTLR update, above the Tay Crossing bridge works.
Aerial view of Tay Crossing bridge works. Image: UK Civil Air Support.

“This enables the bridge foundation (pile cap) construction to progress during early summer.

“Separately, piling on the end supports (east and west abutments) will continue during this period.”

Cross Tay Link Road update: The Green Bridge

BAM Nuttall workers have also made progress with the CTLR‘s Green Bridge.

Derek added: “The Green Bridge, which will straddle the new link road, will connect existing footpaths in the forest plantation at Highfield in Scone, and offer a safe crossing for wildlife and walkers.”

CTLR update. The Green Bridge in an aerial view.
Green Bridge. Image: Cross Tay Link Road project team.

“Concrete foundations and abutments are now in place, and the pre-cast arches have been installed this week.”

Cross Tay Link Road update: A93 and A94 junction

The CTLR project also involves a six kilometre stretch of new carriageway, that will link the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94, just north of Scone.

Derek said they are making progress with the junction.

“We’re also moving ahead with the link road junction at the A93 and A94, and the first pavement has been placed this week.

Cross Tay Link Road update. Aerial view of the road. The A924 junction at the Cross Tay Link Road.
The A924 junction at the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Cross Tay Link Road project team.

“As well as construction work, significant landscaping has taken place throughout the site, and the first season planting and seeding is now finished.”

Cross Tay Link Road update, aerial view above the road. The A9 northern tie-in looking south (to Perth).
The A9 northern tie-in looking south (to Perth). Image: UK Civil Air Support.

Jillian Ferguson is the roads infrastructure manager for Perth and Kinross Council.

She said: “We’re encouraged to see so much in the way of progress being made and look forward to opening both the Green Bridge and the new A9 link road later this summer.”

