7 places in Dundee and Angus to buy fresh strawberries

There are few better ways to enjoy summer than with a punnet of fresh strawberries grown just down the road.

Luckily for us, Dundee and Angus is full of both growers and local shops selling delicious strawberries.

Lasting from mid-May to September, strawberry season is just getting started, leaving many months for eating.

Whether you plan to enjoy them as they are or make some tasty bakes or smoothies, there are a range of places you can pick up the ingredients.

Here are some of the places you can get strawberries across Angus and Dundee.

Charleton Fruit Farm – Montrose

While it’s still a bit early in the season for the Montrose berries, Charleton will have strawberries ready by June. You can go along and pick your own or buy them in the farm shop.

The popular farm also grows raspberries, blueberries, currants and tayberries, as well as pumpkins, asparagus, peas and apples.

Its popular shop and cafe is open every day from 10am to 4pm until Christmas, so while you wait for the strawberries to ripen and famous Charleton tarts to be made, you can head along for a spot of lunch or some cake.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Hillside, Montrose DD10 9EW

Nature’s Garden – Montrose

If getting out to a farm is too much hassle, greengrocers Nature’s Garden has you covered. Less than a 10-minute walk from the train station on Murray Street, these Seahills Farm berries are easily accessible.

Other local produce on offer includes fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and cakes.

Nature’s Garden is open 7am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Address: 38-40 Murray Street, Montrose DD10 8LB

Seahills Farm – Arbroath

Because of the ‘Goldilocks climate‘ on the Angus coast, Seahills strawberries are ready very early in the season.

This means you can order some to pick some up from their Arbroath packhouse right now, if the cravings are setting in.

Seahills Farm also offers strawberry deliveries in the local area to those lucky enough to live close by.

There are 10 hectares of greenhouses growing strawberries on the farm, and when the season peaks the team will pick 44 tonnes of berries every week.

Address: Seahills Packhouse, James Chalmers Road, Kirkton Industrial Estate, Arbroath DD11 3LR

East Scryne Fruit – Carnoustie

The quaint farm shop and tea room has offered fresh berries, cakes and coffee for 10 years at East Scryne Farm.

As well as fresh strawberries from the farm, there’s a children’s play park and miniature cashmere goats to pet.

This can make for a fun family day out while picking up tasty berries to bring home.

The farm shop and tea room is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

Address: East Scryne Farm, Carnoustie DD7 6LL

Balhungie Berry Farm – Monifieth

Sitting between Monifieth and Barry, Balhungie Berry Farm aims to open on May 1 every year and this year was no different.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm until August 31, the family farm sells berries straight from the field.

Whether you’re eating them straight from the punnet or making delicious strawberry tarts, it’s difficult to find produce fresher than this.

Address: 3 Balhungie Farm Cottages, Monifieth DD5 4HY

Love Your Planet – Broughty Ferry

The zero waste shop owned by Debbie Gallacher stocks juicy berries from Seahills Farm in Arbroath.

In completely biodegradable, recyclable and home compostable packaging, there’s no plastic waste so you can tuck in without worrying.

The Brook Street shop is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 6.30pm on a Thursday.

Address: 282 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2AN

The Little Green Larder – Dundee

Dundee’s very own zero waste shop also offers plastic free strawberries, though these are from Balhungie Berry Farm.

From the Perth Road shop you can also get vegan custard to pour on top for a delicious dessert, or some vegan chocolate for melting and dipping.

The Little Green Larder is open Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Address: 272 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AE