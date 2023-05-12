7 places in Dundee and Angus to buy fresh strawberries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 places in Dundee and Angus to buy fresh strawberries

All across Dundee and Angus you'll find farms and shops offering tasty berries all summer.

Seahills Farm supervisor Jon Tuta has this year's strawberries ready to go. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

There are few better ways to enjoy summer than with a punnet of fresh strawberries grown just down the road.

Luckily for us, Dundee and Angus is full of both growers and local shops selling delicious strawberries.

Lasting from mid-May to September, strawberry season is just getting started, leaving many months for eating.

Whether you plan to enjoy them as they are or make some tasty bakes or smoothies, there are a range of places you can pick up the ingredients.

Here are some of the places you can get strawberries across Angus and Dundee.

Charleton Fruit Farm – Montrose

While it’s still a bit early in the season for the Montrose berries, Charleton will have strawberries ready by June. You can go along and pick your own or buy them in the farm shop.

The popular farm also grows raspberries, blueberries, currants and tayberries, as well as pumpkins, asparagus, peas and apples.

Its popular shop and cafe is open every day from 10am to 4pm until Christmas, so while you wait for the strawberries to ripen and famous Charleton tarts to be made, you can head along for a spot of lunch or some cake.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Hillside, Montrose DD10 9EW

Nature’s Garden – Montrose

If getting out to a farm is too much hassle, greengrocers Nature’s Garden has you covered. Less than a 10-minute walk from the train station on Murray Street, these Seahills Farm berries are easily accessible.

Other local produce on offer includes fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and cakes.

Nature’s Garden is open 7am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Address: 38-40 Murray Street, Montrose DD10 8LB

Seahills Farm – Arbroath

Because of the ‘Goldilocks climate‘ on the Angus coast, Seahills strawberries are ready very early in the season.

This means you can order some to pick some up from their Arbroath packhouse right now, if the cravings are setting in.

Seahills Farm also offers strawberry deliveries in the local area to those lucky enough to live close by.

There are 10 hectares of greenhouses growing strawberries on the farm, and when the season peaks the team will pick 44 tonnes of berries every week.

Address: Seahills Packhouse, James Chalmers Road, Kirkton Industrial Estate, Arbroath DD11 3LR

East Scryne Fruit – Carnoustie

The quaint farm shop and tea room has offered fresh berries, cakes and coffee for 10 years at East Scryne Farm.

As well as fresh strawberries from the farm, there’s a children’s play park and miniature cashmere goats to pet.

This can make for a fun family day out while picking up tasty berries to bring home.

The farm shop and tea room is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

Address: East Scryne Farm, Carnoustie DD7 6LL

Balhungie Berry Farm – Monifieth

Sitting between Monifieth and Barry, Balhungie Berry Farm aims to open on May 1 every year and this year was no different.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm until August 31, the family farm sells berries straight from the field.

Whether you’re eating them straight from the punnet or making delicious strawberry tarts, it’s difficult to find produce fresher than this.

Address: 3 Balhungie Farm Cottages, Monifieth DD5 4HY

Love Your Planet – Broughty Ferry

The zero waste shop owned by Debbie Gallacher stocks juicy berries from Seahills Farm in Arbroath.

In completely biodegradable, recyclable and home compostable packaging, there’s no plastic waste so you can tuck in without worrying.

The Brook Street shop is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 6.30pm on a Thursday.

Address: 282 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2AN

The Little Green Larder – Dundee

Dundee’s very own zero waste shop also offers plastic free strawberries, though these are from Balhungie Berry Farm.

From the Perth Road shop you can also get vegan custard to pour on top for a delicious dessert, or some vegan chocolate for melting and dipping.

The Little Green Larder is open Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Address: 272 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AE

