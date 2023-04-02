How a ‘Goldilocks climate’ means these Angus strawberries will hit shelves within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a ‘Goldilocks climate’ means these Angus strawberries will hit shelves within days

The unique climate of an Arbroath farm means Scottish strawberry season is about to begin.

By Maria Gran
Seahills Farm supervisor Jon Tuta has just picked a fresh basket of Angus strawberries. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

The weather is still cold and Easter hasn’t even passed, but Scottish strawberries are almost ready – thanks to Seahills Farm in Angus.

The first strawberries of the year have already been picked and are ready for sale during the first week of April.

Situated north-east of Arbroath, Seahills Farm grows strawberries a mere stone’s throw from the North Sea.

This unique location and the climate it gives is why the farm can pick deliciously ripe berries come early spring.

Farm manager Gary Bruce calls it a “Goldilocks climate”.

He says: “We sit right next to the North Sea, so we get good light levels which get a bounce off the sea.

Angus strawberries from Seahills Farm are almost ready to hit the shelves. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“It’s not so hot in the summer and it’s not so cold in the winter, so the crops in this area do really well. Seahills Farm really is the perfect location.”

Perfect conditions for strawberries

Colder summers and warmer winters with lots of sunlight is ideal for strawberries. The cooler summer days means they grow big and ripen slowly, as the light makes them produce sugar.

Cold nights stop the strawberries from losing sweetness and make them firmer.

To help the crops reach their full potential, Seahills Farm uses climate controlled polytunnels with a biomass heating system. Sensors and computers help the team provide feed and water whenever the plants call for it.

Office manager Susan Spink says: “Growing in the greenhouse gives us a consistent good quality and taste.

Seahills Farm boasts over 10 hectares of greenhouse space. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

“All our strawberries are also free from harmful pesticides.”

The coastal temperate climate by Seahills means there are less pests and diseases harming the berries, so the farm uses predatory insects instead of pesticides.

In total, there are 10 hectares of greenhouses housing strawberry plants on the farm. It also grows Brussel sprouts for Marks and Spencer from September to April, when the berries have their off-season.

Angus strawberries in London’s Harrods

The farm supplies London department store Harrods with strawberries, and local wholesalers between Inverurie and Glasgow.

Soon, the juicy strawberries will also be available in Smithies Deli, Keptie bakery, Scott Brothers Butchers, Glendoick garden centre, and other small businesses across Tayside.

These berries will make their way to Harrods, Gleneagles and Balmoral Castle. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Seahills Farm also offers local deliveries and collection from the packhouse in Arbroath.

“You could see the excitement on our Facebook page when we posted a picture of the first pick last week,” says Susan.

“Everybody went a bit crazy.”

Gary adds: “Once you have tasted this strawberry, you don’t want to taste any other strawberries. It’s that good.”

The farm team expects the berry season to last until at least the end of July, and it will pick 44 tonnes each week when the season reaches its peak.

Currently, Seahills Farm is running a trial to see if it can grow strawberries until October, extending the season to seven months.

But for now, the focus is on getting the first few tonnes of berries out to hungry Scots.

Susan says: “We’re at the start of what we hope will be a really good season.”

