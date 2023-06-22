Dundee zero waste shop The Little Green Larder reopens with takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee zero waste shop The Little Green Larder reopens with takeaway

West End community helped raise £6,000 to support reopening of much-loved Perth Road shop.

By Maria Gran
A woman wearing rainbow glasses and a green jumpsuit in front of the takeaway counter in The Little Green Larder.
Jillian Crabb, The Little Green Larder owner. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Dundee’s zero waste shop The Little Green Larder has reopened with a new takeaway offering after three weeks of refurbishments.

Since opening four years ago, the Perth Road shop has become well known for its food and household refills, plastic-free gifts and zero waste focus.

While the packaging-free ingredients are still for sale, a brand new deli counter is now the store’s focal point.

Owner Jillian Crabb says: “We’ve completely revamped the shop.

“We are still very much a refill shop, but we’ve just moved them to the backroom and turned the front into a takeaway deli.”

A deli counter stocked with different salads for takeaways in The Little Green Larder.
Different lunch offers will be available from the new deli counter. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Stocked with salads, granola bowls and desserts, there’s a range of takeaway lunch options available. There are also soups, sandwiches, toasties, smoothies, milkshakes and hot drinks on offer.

As there’s no ‘food with a face’ in the shop, everything is vegan or vegetarian.

In order to prevent food waste, the shop will offer daily specials depending on what ingredients they have on hand. Local farms are also donating food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

While there are cakes, pick and mix and vegan ice cream on offer, healthy food is the main event in the deli counter.

See-through boxes of pick and mix sweets on display in The Little Green Larder's window.
The popular vegan pick and mix is back in the window. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

The Little Green Larder is also continuing its meal kits for cooking at home.

Community support Little Green Larder revamp

The revamp was made possible by a crowdfunder raising £6,000 through donations and customers buying meals in advance.

Jillian says there are still a few bits she’d like to buy for the store, so in the future there will be more news to come.

“We’ve been so lucky that so many people have supported us, it’s a real sense of community spirit,” she adds.

“We’re a good example that businesses can do good and give back to the community regardless.

“At the end of the day, it’s not difficult to be kind. The world is difficult enough, so if we can do something that makes people happy, then why not?”

A box of different vegan bakes, like cookies, brownies and muffins.
As well as healthy food, tempting vegan cakes are on offer. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

The Little Green Larder owner on giving back to the community

Many businesses are battling the cost-of-living crisis, and The Little Green Larder is no different. The revamp is a push to save the shop, as well as an effort to keep giving back to the community.

Jillian says: “When we first opened, there weren’t any community larders in Dundee. There was a bit of confusion somewhere, as some people had been told we’re a food bank and they could get packages from us.

“I don’t want to send people away, I want to step up and help people in need, so we’ve developed a pay it forward scheme.”

Inside the shop, there’s a pay it forward wall with vouchers for meals, as well as a mini foodbank with items donated from customers and local businesses.

Magnets spelling out pay it forward vouchers.
Anyone is welcome to a voucher from the pay it forward wall. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

To donate, customers can leave their loose change in a jar, buy an extra bag of ingredients when shopping, or buy a takeaway meal voucher for the wall.

The Little Green Larder will also be donating some of its profits to the pay it forward takeaway board.

“Anyone in the community can come in and grab a voucher, there’s no questions asked,” says Jillian.

“Whether you’re working full-time, you’re homeless or a student, if you’re suffering from food poverty or just forgot your purse, you can grab a voucher from the board.”

Going one step further still, The Little Green Larder will turn into a soup kitchen for one Sunday a month. Its four-person team will be volunteering to serve up hot meals to visitors.

Community groups, local farms, Campy Growers and Fraser’s Fruit and Veg will all be donating leftover food to the monthly soup kitchen.

“The back shop will be closed that day, because that day isn’t about money but giving back to the community,” says the owner.

“People can come in and grab something, or stay and chat for a while.”

