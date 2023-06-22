Dundee zero waste shop The Little Green Larder reopens with takeaway

Dundee’s zero waste shop The Little Green Larder has reopened with a new takeaway offering after three weeks of refurbishments.

Since opening four years ago, the Perth Road shop has become well known for its food and household refills, plastic-free gifts and zero waste focus.

While the packaging-free ingredients are still for sale, a brand new deli counter is now the store’s focal point.

Owner Jillian Crabb says: “We’ve completely revamped the shop.

“We are still very much a refill shop, but we’ve just moved them to the backroom and turned the front into a takeaway deli.”

Stocked with salads, granola bowls and desserts, there’s a range of takeaway lunch options available. There are also soups, sandwiches, toasties, smoothies, milkshakes and hot drinks on offer.

As there’s no ‘food with a face’ in the shop, everything is vegan or vegetarian.

In order to prevent food waste, the shop will offer daily specials depending on what ingredients they have on hand. Local farms are also donating food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

While there are cakes, pick and mix and vegan ice cream on offer, healthy food is the main event in the deli counter.

The Little Green Larder is also continuing its meal kits for cooking at home.

Community support Little Green Larder revamp

The revamp was made possible by a crowdfunder raising £6,000 through donations and customers buying meals in advance.

Jillian says there are still a few bits she’d like to buy for the store, so in the future there will be more news to come.

“We’ve been so lucky that so many people have supported us, it’s a real sense of community spirit,” she adds.

“We’re a good example that businesses can do good and give back to the community regardless.

“At the end of the day, it’s not difficult to be kind. The world is difficult enough, so if we can do something that makes people happy, then why not?”

The Little Green Larder owner on giving back to the community

Many businesses are battling the cost-of-living crisis, and The Little Green Larder is no different. The revamp is a push to save the shop, as well as an effort to keep giving back to the community.

Jillian says: “When we first opened, there weren’t any community larders in Dundee. There was a bit of confusion somewhere, as some people had been told we’re a food bank and they could get packages from us.

“I don’t want to send people away, I want to step up and help people in need, so we’ve developed a pay it forward scheme.”

Inside the shop, there’s a pay it forward wall with vouchers for meals, as well as a mini foodbank with items donated from customers and local businesses.

To donate, customers can leave their loose change in a jar, buy an extra bag of ingredients when shopping, or buy a takeaway meal voucher for the wall.

The Little Green Larder will also be donating some of its profits to the pay it forward takeaway board.

“Anyone in the community can come in and grab a voucher, there’s no questions asked,” says Jillian.

“Whether you’re working full-time, you’re homeless or a student, if you’re suffering from food poverty or just forgot your purse, you can grab a voucher from the board.”

Going one step further still, The Little Green Larder will turn into a soup kitchen for one Sunday a month. Its four-person team will be volunteering to serve up hot meals to visitors.

Community groups, local farms, Campy Growers and Fraser’s Fruit and Veg will all be donating leftover food to the monthly soup kitchen.

“The back shop will be closed that day, because that day isn’t about money but giving back to the community,” says the owner.

“People can come in and grab something, or stay and chat for a while.”