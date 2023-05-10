‘Driverless’ bus service launches in Fife: your questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

‘Driverless’ bus service launches in Fife: your questions answered

'Driverless' buses will leave from the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing before crossing the Forth Road Bridge.

One of Stagecoach's autonomous, or 'driverless' buses.
One of Stagecoach's autonomous buses. Image: Stagecoach
By Joanna Bremner

In less than a week, five ‘driverless’ buses will start operating between Fife and the Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

Stagecoach is launching its autonomous bus fleet on Monday May 15.

With the go ahead date looming, some people are worried about what could go wrong.

Some customers worry they will no longer be able to take a standard bus.

Others fear that a rise of autonomous – better knows as ‘driverless’ – buses will take away bus drivers’ jobs.

Fife ‘driverless’ buses: your questions answered

Will you only be able to get to Edinburgh on a ‘driverless’ bus?

The simple answer is no.

Stagecoach has confirmed that, for now, there are only five buses in the autonomous fleet. The company has “no plans” to  change their full fleet to autonomous vehicles.

Stagecoach staff standing in front of ‘driverless’ buses. Image: Stagecoach

They aren’t replacing a previous route either – it’s new, and in addition to the service they were already running in the Kingdom.

So you won’t have to take a “driverless” bus in Fife to get over the bridge if you don’t want to.

What about bus drivers’ jobs?

The “majority” of Fife bus drivers are worried about what will happen to their jobs.

That’s according to Dougie Maguire. He is trade union Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer.

Dougie said that asking bus drivers to get on board with the new buses is like “asking turkeys to vote for Christmas.”

“Do they want to be replaced with an automatic pilot? I don’t think so.”

Dougie Maguire with a blurred natural background. Man wearing glasses, white shirt and black jacket. Dougie is speaking about the autonomous buses in Fife.
Dougie Maguire, regional co-ordinating officer Unite the Union. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

The autonomous buses in Fife will be in addition to the current Stagecoach service. That means no jobs were lost to get this fleet on the roads. That doesn’t mean, however, drivers don’t have concerns for the future.

“It’s definitely a worry for drivers,” Dougie continued.

“We want to make sure that new technology doesn’t mean less jobs for workers, and I don’t see how that’s possible, by the very nature of this exercise and they’re talking about a ‘driverless’ bus.

“Nobody wants to stand in the way of progress, but we do need to make sure that […] there are enough jobs to have a living.

“The majority of drivers are wondering whether in ten or fifteen years’ time if there will still be a job left for them.”

And it’s safe to say that Dougie would prefer to get on a bus that isn’t automated.

“I personally would be nervous [to get on one],” he said.

“The majority of drivers don’t have to worry about what they’re doing, it’s what other drivers are doing.

“So what happens when something goes wrong?”

What if something goes wrong on the autonomous bus?

Many people are asking the same question as Dougie.

The new buses have been automated to drive by themselves with a computer, without needing help from a driver.

But just in case anything goes wrong, there will be a safety driver on board who can take over the system whenever needed.

This ‘bus captain’ will also be there to speak to customers and handle tickets, but Stagecoach says the captain will also be a trainer driver who could swap with the safety driver during their shift.

Stagecoach says the buses are as safe as – if not safer – than their standard buses.

On the company’s website, it states: “With the ability to see 360°, react faster and see further in bad weather, all while being risk averse and not getting tired or distracted, the technology is designed to be safer than even the most experienced human drivers.”

