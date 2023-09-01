Urgent need for safety crossing on ‘treacherous’ A92 stretch following serious crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent need for safety crossing on ‘treacherous’ A92 stretch following serious crash

In order to reach the bus stop on the A914, locals must cross the busy dual carriageway of the A92.

By Joanna Bremner
Following a crash which saw a teenager face serious injures, Councillor Jonny Tepp has renewed calls for a safety crossing on the A92. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Following a crash which saw a teenager face serious injures, Councillor Jonny Tepp has renewed calls for a safety crossing on the A92. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

People from Newport and Tayport are still forced to cross the busy A92 if they want to reach this A914 bus stop.

There are renewed calls for a safety crossing on the A92 to reduce the risk locals are taking to reach the bus stop.

This comes as a teenage boy was critically injured following an accident on the A914 on August 18.

Fife councillor Jonny Tepp of the Tay Bridgehead ward has been voicing his frustrations about the dangerous route to the bus stop for years.

He said: “It’s the quickest bus for locals to get to St Andrews, it’s just that there’s a treacherous journey to get there.

“The tumbledown walls evidence a history of cars losing control here and this most recent accident highlights the issue.”

‘Enormously frustrating’ and ‘very dangerous’ A92 crossing

In order to reach the bus stop on the A914, locals must cross the busy dual carriageway of the A92.

That means dodging vehicles going at speeds of up to 70mph.

It is “enormously frustrating” for councillor Tepp to see the situation continue without change.

“I feel badly for them [the local people],” he said.

“I know what it’s like. It’s a very busy road, especially at commuting times.”

Councillor Jonny Tepp stands on the roadside near the dangerous A92 crossing.
Councillor Jonny Tepp beside the bus stop on the A914. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Construction company Amey are responsible for the construction of any new road crossings.

Councillor Tepp blamed the group for the stagnant situation and appealed to them to reduce the risk for locals.

“This is not a new issue,” he said.

“Why we can’t seem to move it up the agenda for them?”

The journey, previously dubbed “horrendous” by a Newport-on-Tay youth worker, is one many locals endure on a daily basis.

The A914 accident last week has reignited the debate.

Fife Council could not comment on the situation as the creation of a safety crossing is the responsibility of Amey.

An Amey spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there is a footway linking Newport on Tay to bus stops on the A914 east of the A92 at Forgan Roundabout.

“There is a rural crossing point across the A92 northern arm which has dropped kerbs, tactile paving and bollards in place to facilitate pedestrians wishing to cross the road.

“There is also signage for road users approaching from Dundee to raise awareness of the potential presence of pedestrians at the roundabout.

“This type of crossing is typical of a crossing point in a rural location where the national speed limit applies.

“Bus stops and bus services are managed by the local authority and bus operator.”

Conversation