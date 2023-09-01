Urgent need for safety crossing on ‘treacherous’ A92 stretch following serious crash

People from Newport and Tayport are still forced to cross the busy A92 if they want to reach this A914 bus stop.

There are renewed calls for a safety crossing on the A92 to reduce the risk locals are taking to reach the bus stop.

This comes as a teenage boy was critically injured following an accident on the A914 on August 18.

Fife councillor Jonny Tepp of the Tay Bridgehead ward has been voicing his frustrations about the dangerous route to the bus stop for years.

He said: “It’s the quickest bus for locals to get to St Andrews, it’s just that there’s a treacherous journey to get there.

“The tumbledown walls evidence a history of cars losing control here and this most recent accident highlights the issue.”

‘Enormously frustrating’ and ‘very dangerous’ A92 crossing

In order to reach the bus stop on the A914, locals must cross the busy dual carriageway of the A92.

That means dodging vehicles going at speeds of up to 70mph.

It is “enormously frustrating” for councillor Tepp to see the situation continue without change.

“I feel badly for them [the local people],” he said.

“I know what it’s like. It’s a very busy road, especially at commuting times.”

Construction company Amey are responsible for the construction of any new road crossings.

Councillor Tepp blamed the group for the stagnant situation and appealed to them to reduce the risk for locals.

“This is not a new issue,” he said.

“Why we can’t seem to move it up the agenda for them?”

The journey, previously dubbed “horrendous” by a Newport-on-Tay youth worker, is one many locals endure on a daily basis.

The A914 accident last week has reignited the debate.

Fife Council could not comment on the situation as the creation of a safety crossing is the responsibility of Amey.

An Amey spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there is a footway linking Newport on Tay to bus stops on the A914 east of the A92 at Forgan Roundabout.

“There is a rural crossing point across the A92 northern arm which has dropped kerbs, tactile paving and bollards in place to facilitate pedestrians wishing to cross the road.

“There is also signage for road users approaching from Dundee to raise awareness of the potential presence of pedestrians at the roundabout.

“This type of crossing is typical of a crossing point in a rural location where the national speed limit applies.

“Bus stops and bus services are managed by the local authority and bus operator.”