We rank five Dundee junctions that can prove confusing for visitors

Which road markings, signs and layouts are likely to make Dundee junctions most confusing for visitors and residents alike?

The Forfar Road and Kingsway junction can prove difficult for motorists. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Any city can prove confusing for visiting motorists and Dundee is no exception.

The Kingsway makes it relatively easy for drivers to circumnavigate the city and the A990 Inner Ring Road achieves the same in the city centre.

But what happens when visitors travel some of the other roads in Dundee?

For a start, the wider dual carriageway gives way to narrower roads, with lots of side streets and the city’s famous circles – otherwise known as roundabouts.

This isn’t an unusual feature in Scotland’s cities.

However, some junctions can prove tricky, with busy traffic, a lack of road markings and signage often proving confusing for non-locals.

The recent introduction of the low emission zone could also add an unexpected challenge for those travelling into or around the city centre.

And if you haven’t accidentally gone over the Tay Road Bridge before, then you haven’t fully experienced what Dundee has to offer.

5. Lochee High Street and Loon’s Road

There are two junctions on the A923 road from Coupar Angus and beyond that can catch less attentive drivers and Dundee beginners out.

The junction with Loon’s Road requires drivers to get in lane early after weaving across the road to avoid a bus lane from the north.

There are clear road markings, but not signs to warn motorists of the turn off for Loon’s Road. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Road markings are clear, but there are no road signs prompting motorists to get in lane from either side.

And given the meandering nature of Lochee Road, those visiting the city for the first time after a trip in Highland Perthshire could mistake the turn-off as the continuation of their journey.

Similar could be said for the junction with Dudhope Road.

This is just another 800 yards closer to the city centre.

4. Dudhope Roundabout

This is a circle, but circles are technically also classed as junctions.

Dudhope was not included in our previous list of tricky Dundee roundabouts, but does make this list due to its potentially confusing layout.

When approaching the roundabout from the south, drivers can keep left and right to go right towards Arbroath and Forfar – which are conveniently marked ARBR and FRFR on the circle.

Some of the road markings on the Dudhope Roundabout are faded or missing. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

However, to go left towards Coupar Angus motorists must stay left.

Is that clear?

The roundabout is also lopsided by three lanes on the north side and punctuated by a lack of road markings at certain points.

3. Baldovie Road and Arbroath Road

Visitors travelling into Dundee after a day enjoying the Angus coastline need to keep their wits about them at this next junction.

The A92 Arbroath Road joins Baldovie Road here, with two lanes of traffic and westbound traffic in the right lane having to change lanes to avoid an unplanned trip to Sainsbury’s.

The Arbroath Road and Baldovie Road junction near Douglas. Image: Google Maps.

It could be worse, I suppose.

There are traffic lights here and the signage is fairly clear.

But the busy nature of the road here – especially at rush hour – can make it hard to change lanes if you mistakenly find yourself heading towards Douglas.

It is also easier for eastbound traffic which can stay in both lanes if it wants to continue on towards Arbroath.

2. Forfar Road and the Kingsway

The junction that lets Forfar Road traffic join the Kingsway is definitely one of the busiest junctions in Dundee.

It handles all the traffic travelling from Aberdeen and Forfar to Dundee, and all the traffic travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

The Forfar Road and Kingsway junction can prove difficult for motorists. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

The busy nature of the junction is supplemented by its layout.

Traffic heading northwards from the city centre must take a left and then cross two lanes.

It then has to take a right to join the A90 at a second set of traffic lights.

Motorists on the Kingsway must also take care as they have to traverse two sets of traffic lights.

Getting stuck in the wrong place between traffic lights is a nightmare most drivers have experienced at one time.

1. The Tay Road Bridge

Crossing the Tay Road Bridge can be a nice experience on a sunny day.

But not every visitor to Dundee plans to fit a short excursion to Fife into their travel plans.

It is however, easily done if you are not paying attention or are confused by the winding road layout of the Dundee Waterfront.

Tay road bridge
The Tay Road Bridge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

There is not an abundance of signs prior to the bridge on South Marketgait when approaching from the east.

And it arguably feels counterintuitive to be turning left to avoid crossing the bridge, which is also to the left.

Navigation is a little easier from the west, with plenty of time to get in lane and clear road markings.

Let us know which Dundee junctions you find most challenging in the comments below.

