Discover the future of driving at Fiskens’ Kia EV3 exclusive event

Get ready for an electrifying experience at Fiskens on Wednesday October 9, as the highly anticipated Kia EV3 arrives for an exclusive one-day event!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether you’re a seasoned electric vehicle enthusiast or just curious about the future of driving, this is your chance to get up close and personal with the revolutionary EV3. And the best part? It’s completely free to attend – but don’t wait too long, as spots are filling up fast!

Why attend?

The EV3 is more than just a car; it’s the future of motoring. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability, the EV3 promises to change the way we think about electric vehicles. At this special event hosted by Fiskens, you’ll have the chance to explore the EV3 in detail, ask all your burning questions and learn why this vehicle is making waves across the UK.

Book your spot!

To ensure you get the full EV3 experience, Fiskens is offering pre-booked time slots between 4pm and 5pm, and again between 6pm and 7pm. By booking your spot, you guarantee your place – and the chance to speak with fully trained EV3 experts who will be on hand throughout the event. These knowledgeable professionals will be available to offer expert advice, answer any questions and guide you through the EV3’s many impressive features.

What’s in store?

As well as exploring the new EV3, Fiskens will be laying on some tasty refreshments for all attendees. Enjoy complimentary tea, coffee and cake while you chat with fellow car enthusiasts, browse the vehicle and learn more about the advantages of going electric.

It’s the perfect environment to discover how the EV3 could fit into your lifestyle, whether you’re commuting, adventuring or just driving around town.

The best part? You’re welcome to bring as many people as you’d like! Whether you’re thinking of switching to an electric vehicle or simply want to have a fun afternoon learning more, the EV3 event is designed to be enjoyable for everyone. However, it’s essential to book your appointment online to secure your place.

Get priority test drive access for the Kia EV3

One of the most exciting perks of attending this event is the opportunity to book a test drive. Anyone who attends will receive priority access to future test drive slots, allowing you to be one of the first to get behind the wheel of the EV3. Feel the thrill of driving a next-generation electric car and see for yourself why the EV3 is the talk of the motoring world.

Don’t miss out – book now!

With limited spaces available, now is the time to secure your spot for this exciting event. Head over to Fiskens’ website and book your free appointment today. Remember, the EV3 will only be at Fiskens for one day, and you won’t want to miss this fantastic opportunity to discover everything it has to offer. Whether you’re curious about electric vehicles or serious about making the switch, the EV3 event at Fiskens is the place to be!

So, book your space and mark your calendars for Wednesday October 9, and get ready to explore the future of driving.

For more information about the Kia EV3, visit Kia’s official page.