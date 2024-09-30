Discover the future of driving at Fiskens’ Kia EV3 exclusive event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discover the future of driving at Fiskens’ Kia EV3 exclusive event

Curious about electric cars? See the game-changing Kia EV3 up close at Fiskens for one day only.

In partnership with Fiskens of Forfar
The Kia EV3
The Kia EV3 has arrived to change the future of driving.

Get ready for an electrifying experience at Fiskens on Wednesday October 9, as the highly anticipated Kia EV3 arrives for an exclusive one-day event!

Whether you’re a seasoned electric vehicle enthusiast or just curious about the future of driving, this is your chance to get up close and personal with the revolutionary EV3. And the best part? It’s completely free to attend – but don’t wait too long, as spots are filling up fast!

Why attend?

The EV3 is more than just a car; it’s the future of motoring. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability, the EV3 promises to change the way we think about electric vehicles. At this special event hosted by Fiskens, you’ll have the chance to explore the EV3 in detail, ask all your burning questions and learn why this vehicle is making waves across the UK.

Book your spot!

To ensure you get the full EV3 experience, Fiskens is offering pre-booked time slots between 4pm and 5pm, and again between 6pm and 7pm. By booking your spot, you guarantee your place – and the chance to speak with fully trained EV3 experts who will be on hand throughout the event. These knowledgeable professionals will be available to offer expert advice, answer any questions and guide you through the EV3’s many impressive features.

What’s in store?

As well as exploring the new EV3, Fiskens will be laying on some tasty refreshments for all attendees. Enjoy complimentary tea, coffee and cake while you chat with fellow car enthusiasts, browse the vehicle and learn more about the advantages of going electric.

It’s the perfect environment to discover how the EV3 could fit into your lifestyle, whether you’re commuting, adventuring or just driving around town.

The best part? You’re welcome to bring as many people as you’d like! Whether you’re thinking of switching to an electric vehicle or simply want to have a fun afternoon learning more, the EV3 event is designed to be enjoyable for everyone. However, it’s essential to book your appointment online to secure your place.

Get priority test drive access for the Kia EV3

Kia EV3 up close
The EV3 has a sleek design, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability.

One of the most exciting perks of attending this event is the opportunity to book a test drive. Anyone who attends will receive priority access to future test drive slots, allowing you to be one of the first to get behind the wheel of the EV3. Feel the thrill of driving a next-generation electric car and see for yourself why the EV3 is the talk of the motoring world.

Don’t miss out – book now!

With limited spaces available, now is the time to secure your spot for this exciting event. Head over to Fiskens’ website and book your free appointment today. Remember, the EV3 will only be at Fiskens for one day, and you won’t want to miss this fantastic opportunity to discover everything it has to offer. Whether you’re curious about electric vehicles or serious about making the switch, the EV3 event at Fiskens is the place to be!

So, book your space and mark your calendars for Wednesday October 9, and get ready to explore the future of driving.

For more information about the Kia EV3, visit Kia’s official page.

