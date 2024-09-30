Make yourself at home with a luxury property by Charles Church

It’s more than just a place to stay; it’s your next chapter, a new start, and your forever home. Charles Church is known for its timeless elegance and luxury.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Move into one of the first homes by Charles Church in North Scotland

Now is your chance to move into one of the very first homes by Charles Church now available in North Scotland.

Why not end the year with an exciting new move on the horizon? Launching in late October, these homes will soon be available to reserve, with the first completions due in spring 2025. With a range of three- to six-bedroom homes, there’s bound to be a dream home that’s right for you.

Introducing Greenside Gardens, an upcoming development by Charles Church

Welcome to the new Greenside Garden development, designed for families, couples, professionals and those looking to grow into a larger and more luxurious space.

James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director, said: “Charles Church is already a well-established, trusted name in many parts of the UK and we’re delighted that Carnoustie will be the first site for the re-launch of our Charles Church homes in Scotland.

“Greenside Gardens will offer a range of high specification homes in a popular, well-connected location and we’re looking forward to creating a vibrant and successful new addition to the Carnoustie community.

“Alongside our existing high-quality homes at Greenlaw Park, our new Charles Church homes will ensure we offer something for everyone – from first-time buyers to growing families seeking more space.”

Surrounded by beautiful countryside and situated on the outskirts of Carnoustie, Greenside Gardens by Charles Church offers the best of both worlds: the daily joy of the tranquil North Sea Coast and Carnoustie Beach, as well as convenient access to the everyday amenities of Carnoustie town centre.

You can start your day with a brisk, breezy walk along the beach and in the afternoon, nip into town for essentials at the local, independent shops and well-known national retailers. And with the city of Dundee as well as the famous Ballumbie Castle Golf Club just a short 20-minute drive away, Greenside Gardens’ location simply can’t be beaten.

Enjoy the difference with Charles Church

One of the main benefits of choosing a Charles Church home is the process itself – you can be involved as early as the initial design stage. You can not only rest assured that each material and design will be of the utmost quality, you can also tailor the finishes, design and amenities to best fit your needs.

With the Charles Church Select Options Range, everything can be styled the way you want it before you move in. Professionally installed by the Charles Church build team, all your Select Options are covered within your two-year Charles Church guarantee. And, should you choose to upgrade items from the standard specification, you’ll only pay the difference.

The heart of the home

From luxurious tiling to induction hobs, pyrolytic ovens to sleek cabinetry lighting, your kitchen is your blank canvas. Why not upgrade to designer-style cabinetry, high-specification appliances or luxurious work surfaces in quartz or porcelain?

Your personal haven

Whether it’s the family bathroom, your personal ensuite or the downstairs cloakroom, you want your bathroom to reflect your own sense of style, even in the most compact of spaces. Choose from glossy tiling, towel rail radiators, upscale showerheads and more to make this room a serene, luxurious haven.

Upgrade your living space

Your living space is a place to gather, relax, and reconnect. With a Charles Church home, you can select custom options such as smart heating, socket and lighting upgrades, storage options, or even a tailormade workspace.

The great outdoors

One of the best parts of owning a Charles Church home is the wonderful outdoor space that comes along with the property. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll appreciate the thoughtful extras like external electrical sockets, paving, and professionally-laid lawn in your back garden.

Ready to make your dream home a reality?

Starting from 26th October, you’ll be able to visit the Charles Church Homes sales advisor at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa. The sales advisor can arrange an appointment or talk you through initial consultation. The showroom and sales office are expected to be ready end of January 2025.

Learn more about Greenside Gardens by Charles Church Homes today or register for email updates at greensidegardens.nsco@charleschurch.com.