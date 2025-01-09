How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline and Stirling

The Scottish Government has proposed lowering the national speed limit from 60mph to 50mph on single carriageways.

By Finn Nixon
Speed limits could be reduced in Scotland. Image supplied
Scottish Government proposals to lower the national speed limit from 60mph to 50mph are to be examined by the public.

It will hold engagement events across Scotland in January and February, at locations including Dundee, Dunfermline, Pitlochry, Perth, and Stirling.

It is part of the Scottish Government’s national speed management Review, which was launched in late November.

The government has proposed changing the speed limit on single carriageways from 60mph to 50mph.

However, it has also suggested increasing the speed limit for lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes.

For qualifying HGVs there would be a rise from 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways and 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways.

Birnam and Dunkeld Junction Action Group welcomed the proposals when they were announced.

They told The Courier that safety should always be prioritised over speed.

However, they also said it was only one of a “raft of measures” they would like to see introduced along the A9 in Highland Perthshire for road safety.

How to have your say about the speed limit proposals

An online consultation has been live since November 27 and has received around 8,700 responses.

Details of the consultation events in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire are as follows:

  • Dundee – Friday January 17 (3pm to 7pm) at Hilltown Community Centre, 15 Alexander Street.
  • Dunfermline – Wednesday January 22 (3pm to 7pm) at Vine Conference Centre, Ochil Room, 131 Garvock Hill.
  • Pitlochry – Thursday January 23 (3pm to 7pm) at Pitlochry Town Hall, West Moulin Road.
  • Perth – Monday February 3 (3pm to 7pm) at Perth Art Gallery, Lecture Hall.
  • Stirling – Monday February 10 (3pm to 7pm) at Albert Halls, Dumbarton Road.

Fiona Hyslop, Scottish Government transport secretary, said: “We remain absolutely committed to working towards our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

“Evidence from the national speed management review indicates that revising speed limits could lead to a significant reduction in the number of injury collisions on our roads, whilst maintaining journey times.”

