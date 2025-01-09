How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline and Stirling

Scottish Government proposals to lower the national speed limit from 60mph to 50mph are to be examined by the public.

It will hold engagement events across Scotland in January and February, at locations including Dundee, Dunfermline, Pitlochry, Perth, and Stirling.

It is part of the Scottish Government’s national speed management Review, which was launched in late November.

The government has proposed changing the speed limit on single carriageways from 60mph to 50mph.

However, it has also suggested increasing the speed limit for lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes.

For qualifying HGVs there would be a rise from 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways and 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways.

Birnam and Dunkeld Junction Action Group welcomed the proposals when they were announced.

They told The Courier that safety should always be prioritised over speed.

However, they also said it was only one of a “raft of measures” they would like to see introduced along the A9 in Highland Perthshire for road safety.

How to have your say about the speed limit proposals

An online consultation has been live since November 27 and has received around 8,700 responses.

Details of the consultation events in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire are as follows:

Dundee – Friday January 17 (3pm to 7pm) at Hilltown Community Centre, 15 Alexander Street.

– Friday January 17 (3pm to 7pm) at Hilltown Community Centre, 15 Alexander Street. Dunfermline – Wednesday January 22 (3pm to 7pm) at Vine Conference Centre, Ochil Room, 131 Garvock Hill.

– Wednesday January 22 (3pm to 7pm) at Vine Conference Centre, Ochil Room, 131 Garvock Hill. Pitlochry – Thursday January 23 (3pm to 7pm) at Pitlochry Town Hall, West Moulin Road.

– Thursday January 23 (3pm to 7pm) at Pitlochry Town Hall, West Moulin Road. Perth – Monday February 3 (3pm to 7pm) at Perth Art Gallery, Lecture Hall.

– Monday February 3 (3pm to 7pm) at Perth Art Gallery, Lecture Hall. Stirling – Monday February 10 (3pm to 7pm) at Albert Halls, Dumbarton Road.

Fiona Hyslop, Scottish Government transport secretary, said: “We remain absolutely committed to working towards our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

“Evidence from the national speed management review indicates that revising speed limits could lead to a significant reduction in the number of injury collisions on our roads, whilst maintaining journey times.”