Major Dundee road hit with ANOTHER closure after months of roadworks

A large hole has been dug on Dens Road to fix a burst water main.

By Finn Nixon
The latest closure of Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Drivers are facing more disruption on a busy Dundee road after another closure caused by a burst water main.

A section of Dens Road in Dundee is shut northbound between Dura Street and Alexander Street.

A large hole has been dug in the ground for repairs.

It comes just weeks after the six-month closure of a section of the road just yards away due to another burst water main.

The closure may also affect football traffic heading to Dens Park for the Dundee v Rangers game.

Xplore Dundee has confirmed its 1, 2, 18, 22 and 23 services are being affected by this latest closure.

A post said: “Due to the closure of Dens Road between its junction of Dura Street and Alexander Street, northbound services 1/2/18/22/23 will be diverted and unable to serve the stop at the junction of Dens Road/Alexander Street.

A large hole has been dug on Dens Road. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
The roadworks are blocking Dens Road heading northbound. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“As an alternative, customers should board/alight at the temporary stop opposite Cowan Street on Dens Road.

“Xplore Dundee apologise for any inconvenience caused by this matter which is outwith our control.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson told The Courier at 1.30pm: “We were made aware of a burst main on Dens Road on the morning of Thursday January 9.

“Operational teams are currently on-site and looking to repair the burst to the 12-inch mains pipe.

“We estimate the repair should be completed within the next six hours.”

However, the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner website says the work could run for up to six days.

Scottish Water has been contacted for further comment.

