FIONA ARMSTRONG: It’s waders, a very grand dinner and books

The puppy comes fishing with us. Because when it comes to a favourite pastime, you are never too young to start.

No, you are never too young. Although it soon becomes clear that my hairy baby is just that.

The excitement is too much for him. And when you are standing thigh-high in a river, it is hard to keep an eye on a naughty Norfolk.

Banished to the car

So back in the car wee Bennie must go. Which, as I cast out into the stream, makes me feel a tad guilty.

He would love to be padding round on slippery stones. To be dipping his paws at the water’s edge.

To be honest, to be doing anything but sitting all alone in the back of the car.

My little dog looks reproachfully at me. Then I have an idea.

The solution, and it works

The answer is to put Bennie boy in his cage and move them both on to the shingle bank.

From here he can watch the action – and I can fish without worrying that he might disappear into a thorn bush, or worse, decide to find himself a field of sheep.

It works. Bennie sniffs the air and seems to realise that this is as good as it gets. He sighs and settles down to watch the world go by.

Peace reigns in the Great Glen

Peace reigns on the Lochy. A magical stretch of water that runs along the Great Glen.

We first came here in 2018, and I have forgotten what a scenic part of the world it is.

Now the midges are gone for the year and the weather is surprisingly kind. After going nowhere for so long, it is liberating!

On our travels

Travel is the name of the game this week.

First to Fort William. After which we come home to dry out our waders and pack evening wear.

For we are now attending a dinner. A very grand one at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

The evening is excellent and again, we return home to prepare for the next trip.

Bookmark Book Festival

I have been involved with the Bookmark book festival for several years now. This time I am back in Blairgowrie to chair a discussion about my second favourite pastime.

Perthshire’s Ken Cox is there to tell us about Gardening Made Simple and he is joined on stage by Jim Jermyn.

Both are household names in the horticultural world. Nay, they are green-fingered gods.

They are experts who offer hope to beginners and advice to seasoned growers.

The one that got away…

Which camp I am in I cannot say… yet I did once write a book called Fishing for Beginners. It sold quite well but did nothing to boost catches.

Indeed, I have not hooked a salmon for several years. Back on the Lochy, though, I do briefly have something on the line.

It bends the rod for 30 seconds. Then it flaps a silvery tail and swims away. Such a shame because this would have been Bennie’s first fish…