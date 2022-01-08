FIONA ARMSTRONG: Superstitious? Well, fingers crossed…

The decorations should be down this week. Because it is bad luck, so they say, to leave them up after Twelfth Night.

Why is this? Well, one story is that tree spirits like to take shelter in Christmas trees during the festive season, and these sprites that promise spring growth need to be released.

At a certain time, that is. Although it is also rumoured to be bad luck to put them away before Twelfth Night. On this one, it seems, you cannot win.

Superstition, magic, fear of the unknown… All this once kept the population in check.

Things we get spooked by

And there are still some of us around who get a little spooked by events.

Things like ‘Don’t walk under a ladder’. Mind that’s pretty sensible advice. Especially if someone is up there with a bucket of water.

‘Find a penny, pick it up’. I used to do this in times past. And had a whole jar of pennies at one stage. Yet chance of finding one would be a fine thing in these digital cashless days.

‘Beware a black cat that crosses your path’. Well, with some 10 million felines on the prowl in the UK that is quite likely to happen.

Cross your fingers, touch wood

And if it does, just ‘cross your fingers’, and ‘throw some salt over your shoulder’. Which one, you ask? I am afraid I cannot recall.

‘Bad luck comes in threes’. Now, that one I do believe. Although if something unfortunate happens, you are probably on the lookout for further trials and tribulations.

Thankfully, if the worst happens there is always ‘touch wood’. A thing I try to do when I have said something to tempt fate like, ‘yes’ we’re all well…’

As I write this the MacNaughties are chasing each other round the kitchen.

Superstitions around dogs

And they, too, can evoke superstitions. A howling black dog outside your window is apparently not good news.

Yet a spotted hound, a Dalmation, perhaps, can be the height of fortune. As can a poodle, especially a black one.

A dog eating grass suggests rain is on the way, but it is good to know that in general dogs represent loyalty, protection and good fortune.

As for Friday the 13th. Well Friday has long been thought an unfortunate day of the week – and 13 is certainly seen as an unlucky number.

There’s a name for it

I look it up on the web. Where Wikipedia tells me that if you are frightened of this day, you have a name. And a rather scary one at that.

You are friggatriskaidekaphobic – hard to write and even harder to say.

But it seems to have an explanation. Frigga is the name of the Norse goddess after whom Friday is named, and triskaidekaphobia meaning fear of the number 13.

So now you know. And if you do worry about said date, you may take comfort in the fact that this year there is only one Friday 13th – and that happens in May.

We will keep our fingers crossed…