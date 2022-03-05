The first casualty, when war comes, is truth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The first casualty, when war comes, is truth

By Steve Finan
March 5 2022, 8.00am
The first casualty, when war comes, is truth. Propaganda, both “ours” and “theirs” is used.

Now before I properly start I’d like to point out my intention is, as ever, to step back from events and examine the way that words describing those events are being used. This is a language column, after all.

Times of conflict do strange things to the way information is disseminated, even in democracies.

Perhaps you don’t believe “our side” would fail to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We’re the good guys, after all. Well I have a close-to-home lesson from history for you. It is an example of omission. I’m pointing out that sometimes news can’t be fully reported.

On June 3rd, 1945, the public learned that during the six years of World War Two, 20 people had been killed when they strayed in to anti-invasion minefields east and west of Carnoustie.

None of this was reported during hostilities but I have a cutting of the June 3rd announcement.

Most of the casualties were soldiers, but three civilians died in a minefield described as “to the west of Carnoustie”. Two were golfers who climbed barbed wire fences in pursuit of wayward drives. The third was a man out for a walk.

On the other side of Carnoustie, at Easthaven, three children from Arbroath crawled under the minefield wire and were killed.

Perhaps this information was suppressed to keep local morale up. Perhaps it was because the authorities feared Nazi spies might read our newspapers and learn the location of minefields.

In any case, 20 deaths on their doorstep must have been a shock to Angus residents.

Now do not mistake my purpose. I am not claiming we are being lied to today. Indeed, I think the quality of reportage during the past week has been very high. The BBC’s Clive Myrie and Lyse Doucet’s reports from Kyiv have, especially, been superb examples of on-the-spot journalism.

But I respect the readers of this column. I think people who choose to read about language issues are probably quite intelligent. I am suggesting to them that history has shown it might be wise to reserve final judgment on some (and I emphasise “some”) aspects of war news.

I started this column with the words “the first casualty, when war comes, is truth”. It is a quote attributed to American senator Hiram Johnson, speaking during World War One. Though this is disputed, some claim the saying is of ancient Greek origin.

Whoever said it, it is memorable because it is generally recognised as accurate.

 

 

Word of the week

Sufflated (adjective)

Inflated, bloated. EG: “The sufflated ego of a despot who has eschewed good advice and sound reasoning.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

