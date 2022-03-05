[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first casualty, when war comes, is truth. Propaganda, both “ours” and “theirs” is used.

Now before I properly start I’d like to point out my intention is, as ever, to step back from events and examine the way that words describing those events are being used. This is a language column, after all.

Times of conflict do strange things to the way information is disseminated, even in democracies.

Perhaps you don’t believe “our side” would fail to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. We’re the good guys, after all. Well I have a close-to-home lesson from history for you. It is an example of omission. I’m pointing out that sometimes news can’t be fully reported.

On June 3rd, 1945, the public learned that during the six years of World War Two, 20 people had been killed when they strayed in to anti-invasion minefields east and west of Carnoustie.

None of this was reported during hostilities but I have a cutting of the June 3rd announcement.

Most of the casualties were soldiers, but three civilians died in a minefield described as “to the west of Carnoustie”. Two were golfers who climbed barbed wire fences in pursuit of wayward drives. The third was a man out for a walk.

On the other side of Carnoustie, at Easthaven, three children from Arbroath crawled under the minefield wire and were killed.

Perhaps this information was suppressed to keep local morale up. Perhaps it was because the authorities feared Nazi spies might read our newspapers and learn the location of minefields.

In any case, 20 deaths on their doorstep must have been a shock to Angus residents.

Now do not mistake my purpose. I am not claiming we are being lied to today. Indeed, I think the quality of reportage during the past week has been very high. The BBC’s Clive Myrie and Lyse Doucet’s reports from Kyiv have, especially, been superb examples of on-the-spot journalism.

But I respect the readers of this column. I think people who choose to read about language issues are probably quite intelligent. I am suggesting to them that history has shown it might be wise to reserve final judgment on some (and I emphasise “some”) aspects of war news.

I started this column with the words “the first casualty, when war comes, is truth”. It is a quote attributed to American senator Hiram Johnson, speaking during World War One. Though this is disputed, some claim the saying is of ancient Greek origin.

Whoever said it, it is memorable because it is generally recognised as accurate.

Word of the week

Sufflated (adjective)

Inflated, bloated. EG: “The sufflated ego of a despot who has eschewed good advice and sound reasoning.”

