NORMAN WATSON: Exquisite miniature sideboard rarer than the real thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

NORMAN WATSON: Exquisite miniature sideboard rarer than the real thing

By Norman Watson
May 14 2022, 4.05pm
Miniature sideboard, ?1450 (Lindsay Burns, Perth).
Miniature sideboard, ?1450 (Lindsay Burns, Perth).

Lindsay Burns’ two-day spring sale included a stonking apprentice piece.

It was a rare 19th Century rosewood miniature sideboard of such outstanding quality  you might be forgiven for thinking today’s photograph shows a genuine piece of furniture.

I guess the term ‘apprentice piece’ has more than one meaning as we have come to greater appreciate ‘miniature’ objects from bygone days.

Many household items made to a small scale were used by travelling salesmen on their rounds.

Samples in miniature

In Georgian and Victorian times, for example, furniture makers would be able to show what they were capable of manufacturing by the models shown to prospective customers.

A cabinetmaker’s sample was much better than a sketch from a catalogue.

Secondly, some scaled-down items were undoubtedly no more than pieces for children, say for a doll’s house or other nursery uses.

The best apprentice pieces

But the best apprentice pieces were those made by young apprentices to show they had learned the trade and were now capable of the finest craftsmanship.

Such test pieces would be inspected by the owner and the workshop manager, and were expected to be of the highest quality, with intricate inlays and the most difficult joins. Often they were made with fine woods.

The Lindsay Burns sideboard ticked all of these boxes.

Rarer than the real thing

The sideboard was of breakfront form with a chevron back gallery.

The front was fitted with three small frieze drawers.

The pedestal supports had faux pillar doors, opening to reveal fitted drawers with evidence of foil linings, hinting of a possible use as tea caddy drawers.

Highly desirable, and actually rarer than the real thing, the sideboard exceeded pre-sale hopes to take £1450.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]