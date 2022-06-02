EVE MUIRHEAD: Special to share OBE honour with Olympic GB curling team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Special to share OBE honour with Olympic GB curling team-mates

By Eve Muirhead
June 2 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 2 2022, 6.32pm
Eve Muirhead and her gold medal-winning team have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
What an honour it is to be recognised for the second time in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Hearing I had been awarded an MBE two years ago was such a thrill.

And it was similar emotions when I learned I was getting an upgrade!

Because of the pandemic I’m actually receiving my MBE in London next week.

I guess it goes to show how fast sport can move on that I’ve now got an another trip to look forward to for my OBE.

Like I said with the Freedom of Perth a few weeks ago, nobody ever sets out on a career in sport with goals to get recognition like this.

But they are the nicest bonuses!

What has also been great this time around is my team-mates have all been honoured as well.

We’ll always have a bond as a group of five and I know that Vicky, Hailey, Jen and Mili are as chuffed as I am.

I’m so pleased for Hannah Miley that she’s getting an MBE.

I’ve written about Hannah a fair few times in this column over the years.

She’s been so dedicated to her sport and has always managed to strike the right tone whether it’s been when winning medals in the pool or missing out on them.

And Clare Balding has been with the BBC for my Olympic journey, so it’s nice to see her get all the way up to CBE!

I can imagine there will have been a few groans in Canada when Team Edin announced they’ll be continuing for another four years!

Although our own Team Mouat are giving the Swedes a run for their money these days, they’re recognised by everybody as the best team in the world.

That’s been the case for quite some time and they’ve got history-making numbers in their sights.

I first met Niklas Edin back in 2007 at the World Juniors.

It’s not me being wise after the event to say that I could tell then that he would go on to achieve big things in curling.

You just know when there’s a special talent, combined with total dedication.

The same goes for Team Edin’s third, Oskar Erkisson.

Like I said, the Scottish boys are in a good place to keep challenging them over the next four years.

But the top Canadian men’s teams are going to have to find a way to bridge the gap.

Reading an interview with Eilish McColgan that “training smarter” was at the core of her recent successes definitely struck a chord.

It’s something that every athlete could take on board.

For me, that happened after my hip operation and then when the pandemic hit.

Dave Leith, our head of performance support, was an important part of that mindset switch.

We decided that it wasn’t about chasing numbers in the gym, it was about the quality.

And the same goes with work I put in on the ice.

My focus is on getting things as close to perfection as I can and being technically good.

Even over the next few weeks when I’ll be busy with non-curling stuff, I’ll make sure I fit in quality gym sessions.

“Training smart” will mean something different in every sport and to every athlete but it’s definitely a mantra that can be applied across the board.

