EVE MUIRHEAD: Special to share OBE honour with Olympic GB curling team-mates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What an honour it is to be recognised for the second time in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Hearing I had been awarded an MBE two years ago was such a thrill.

And it was similar emotions when I learned I was getting an upgrade!

Because of the pandemic I’m actually receiving my MBE in London next week.

I guess it goes to show how fast sport can move on that I’ve now got an another trip to look forward to for my OBE.

Like I said with the Freedom of Perth a few weeks ago, nobody ever sets out on a career in sport with goals to get recognition like this.

But they are the nicest bonuses!

Everyday I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I love – to then be honoured with an OBE 🎖 for services to Curling is something I never thought would happen and I am forever grateful and proud of. pic.twitter.com/QbdNpiDaDj — Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) June 2, 2022

What has also been great this time around is my team-mates have all been honoured as well.

We’ll always have a bond as a group of five and I know that Vicky, Hailey, Jen and Mili are as chuffed as I am.

I’m so pleased for Hannah Miley that she’s getting an MBE.

I’ve written about Hannah a fair few times in this column over the years.

Huge congratulations to @HannahMiley89 on her MBE in recognition of services to Swimming and to Women in Sport 🎉🎖️ #JubileeHonourshttps://t.co/F0UlFvqE8r — British Swimming (@britishswimming) June 2, 2022

She’s been so dedicated to her sport and has always managed to strike the right tone whether it’s been when winning medals in the pool or missing out on them.

And Clare Balding has been with the BBC for my Olympic journey, so it’s nice to see her get all the way up to CBE!

I can imagine there will have been a few groans in Canada when Team Edin announced they’ll be continuing for another four years!

Although our own Team Mouat are giving the Swedes a run for their money these days, they’re recognised by everybody as the best team in the world.

That’s been the case for quite some time and they’ve got history-making numbers in their sights.

The champs are sticking together….Olympic and world champions @TeamNiklasEdin of Sweden have announced they'll curl together for the next quadrennial STORY: https://t.co/uLVTMeFmiO TRACKER: https://t.co/OeeMHbiS0b pic.twitter.com/njzctFINft — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) May 30, 2022

I first met Niklas Edin back in 2007 at the World Juniors.

It’s not me being wise after the event to say that I could tell then that he would go on to achieve big things in curling.

You just know when there’s a special talent, combined with total dedication.

The same goes for Team Edin’s third, Oskar Erkisson.

Like I said, the Scottish boys are in a good place to keep challenging them over the next four years.

But the top Canadian men’s teams are going to have to find a way to bridge the gap.

Reading an interview with Eilish McColgan that “training smarter” was at the core of her recent successes definitely struck a chord.

It’s something that every athlete could take on board.

For me, that happened after my hip operation and then when the pandemic hit.

Dave Leith, our head of performance support, was an important part of that mindset switch.

We decided that it wasn’t about chasing numbers in the gym, it was about the quality.

And the same goes with work I put in on the ice.

My focus is on getting things as close to perfection as I can and being technically good.

Even over the next few weeks when I’ll be busy with non-curling stuff, I’ll make sure I fit in quality gym sessions.

“Training smart” will mean something different in every sport and to every athlete but it’s definitely a mantra that can be applied across the board.