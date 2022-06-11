FIONA ARMSTRONG: Nowadays my hopes are more realistic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

FIONA ARMSTRONG: Nowadays my hopes are more realistic

By Fiona Armstrong
June 11 2022, 7.19am
Fiona has learnt to find hope in more realistic things.
Fiona has learnt to find hope in more realistic things.

Nature has its own way of surviving.

There in the bonfire pile at the back of the house is a green and cream hosta.

The roots must have been put out by mistake and the plant has recovered and is now rising from the ashes.

It is a hopeful sign. And although these are difficult times, hope is what we must carry with us.

With the passage of time my hopes have become far simpler.

Wishing for things I can have

No longer do I dream of winning the lottery. Then I never buy a ticket, so fat chance there.

Nor do I hope one day to run a marathon. Or learn to speak Cantonese. Or master a musical instrument.

No, some things are just too improbable. Therefore, these days my wishes are rather more realistic.

For example, I hope that my second attempt at growing runner beans will not end in the same failure as the first.

The rabbits had the last lot – and they were nearly a foot high.

Seeing the sun this summer

I hope that to see something of the sun this summer. Surely to goodness we deserve a bit of brightness along the way?!

I hope that the dark patch in the end bedroom is not what I think it is: the start of mould caused by a leaking chimney breast.

I hope that family and friends stay happy and healthy.

And I truly hope that the naughty Norfolk will stop being so destructive.

One morning this week the littlest MacNaughties is left alone in the kitchen. It is a bad mistake.

Bad boy Bennie

Somehow, Bennie manages to pull an oversized handbag from the chair it is minding its own business in.

He then proceeds to empty the contents of a makeup bag onto the floor. And when I catch up with him he has crunched a creamy lipstick and chewed a powdery eye-shadow.

The result is that his mouth is now variously red and sparkly grey.

Yet it does not end there. Because Bennie has also managed to snap the side of my favourite sunglasses.

OK, they weren’t expensive – because I usually lose them, none of mine are – but they were quite stylish.

I seeth silently. And try to remember what someone once told me.

‘Who angers you, conquers you’

It is never their fault. Because an owner should not allow their pet to get into a situation where they can get into trouble.

My battered possessions are recovered. Bennie is glared at, and I start breathing and counting.

‘Take a deep breath and count to ten. If very angry count to a hundred’. Which politician was it said that?

Or ‘he who angers you conquers you’. I can’t recall who uttered those words, either, but it makes sense.

I will not be beaten by a wee tyrant terrier. Bennie is put into his cage where he can reflect on his misdeeds for half an hour.

Then it is a jolly walk up the valley; nothing like a bit of exercise to calm the mind…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]