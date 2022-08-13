Everyone loses when language becomes a political battleground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

Everyone loses when language becomes a political battleground

By Steve Finan
August 13 2022, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Last week, Partick Thistle put up a sign at their ground saying “welcome to Firhill”. The sign is in English, with the message repeated in Gaelic.

It sparked a social media discussion. Some celebrated the bilingualism, others railed at a waste of money.

But this descended into insults volleyed between those for and against an independent Scotland, each side poisonous in its arrogance of certainty. Humans are never more frightening than when they are convinced they are right.

For my part, I am concerned that language should not become politicised. If you want to speak Gaelic, fine. If you want to speak English, fine.

As I have said many times, I don’t care what your politics are. I doubt you care what my politics are. Your intelligence will allow you to make up your mind about holding another independence referendum, or not holding one. I certainly won’t tell you what to think.

Indeed, we should be wary of anyone who lusts to make up our mind for us. I don’t enjoy talking to those who see black and white with no shades of understanding. They don’t debate, they lecture.

I don’t like the way political difference is expressed in Scotland nowadays. There is too much vehemence. There is anger, mockery, enmity, even intimidation.

I, for one, would not hoist a flag in my garden, or march the streets with my face painted chanting for a cause. Those are things a football crowd would do. Politics is not football.

Don’t let a “them and us” schism form, delineated by the way a person talks or writes. That isn’t politics, it is bigotry.

Of course, I have spent my working life producing books and newspapers in standard English. It will be no surprise to learn that is where my chief language interest lies.

But I welcome the fact that other mouths speak other tongues. People create works of art in Scots, Doric, Lallans, Gaelic, or any other dialect or language. This is a wonderful thing. There is nothing to divide us here, there is room in this world for all languages and strength in each.

I am always intrigued to discuss the vocabulary, syntax, and punctuation of written English. As an extension, I enjoy comparing and contrasting idioms, word meanings, and borrowings from any other language.

No matter where a political border is, or isn’t, drawn language is our tool of understanding. No matter what happens in the future, we will always need to communicate.

Do not, please, vilify any language or make language a political battleground. Everyone loses if that happens.

There is no such thing as creative hatred.

 

Word of the week

Cupidity (noun)

Inordinate longing or desire. EG: “Take care that your political cupidity is always governed by good sense and good manners.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]