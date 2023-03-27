KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why Humza Yousaf will start his tenure as first minister at a disadvantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why Humza Yousaf will start his tenure as first minister at a disadvantage

Columnist Kirsty Strickland believes there will be "no honeymoon period" for Humza Yousaf as he has plenty to be getting on with as first minister.

Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader - but there will be 'no honeymoon period,' Kirsty Strickland believes. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader - but there will be 'no honeymoon period,' Kirsty Strickland believes. Image: PA
By kirstystrickland

The morale of SNP members has taken a bit of a battering over these last five weeks.

The turbulent leadership contest exposed points of weakness and divisions of a party that for a long time seemed unbeatable.

Amid the yellow-on-yellow squabbles, party members were charged with deciding Scotland’s next first minister.

Broadly speaking, they were offered something resembling continuity with Humza Yousaf or a change of direction with Kate Forbes or Ash Regan.

Few were confident in their predictions for how the votes would fall.

On Monday, the party – and the country – finally learned its fate.

Unique first few days in office

The SNP has its new leader and on Tuesday, MSPs at Holyrood will vote to confirm Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s new first minister.

It will be a day of celebration and ceremony for the new leader.

In the days that follow, he will have some unique new-job admin to complete: there will be phone calls with EU leaders and perhaps even a catch up with King Charles if the diary permits it.

It will be a busy time, but nothing compared to what is to come for the new first minister.

Humza Yousaf faces a myriad of issues that require his immediate attention.

Humz Yousaf on the campaign trail prior to his election as SNP leader. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He will want to move quickly to soothe tensions in the party and re-establish that famous SNP discipline.

By his side, he will need a cabinet of the best talent the parliamentary party has to offer.

Most leaders would prefer to be surrounded by their closest and most loyal allies but, given the state the country is in, it would be a mistake for him to favour pals over able performers.

In his victory speech, he was keen to reignite the team spirit, speaking of the “SNP family” and how much stronger they are united.

In his speech he also paid tribute to his leadership rivals and predecessor, as well as his family. He told his wife, “I love you” and his daughters, “you will always come first”.

Historic moment but Yousaf at a disadvantage

There is no doubt that the confirmation of Humza Yousaf in parliament on Tuesday will represent a historic moment for Scotland, as its first female first minister is succeeded by its first Muslim first minister.

However, Yousaf does begin his tenure at somewhat of a disadvantage.

He can’t rely on post-referendum energy and goodwill to carry him through his first few years in office, as Nicola Sturgeon did.

Nor does he have the prospect of an independence referendum to dangle in front of supporters.

It is a democratic outrage that in a supposedly voluntary union, the UK government can block the tested mechanism by which the people of Scotland can demonstrate that they would like to leave it.

Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, daughter Amal and step-daughter (left), after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

But nothing Humza Yousaf said during the leadership contest suggested that he has a plan to get round this Westminster intransigence.

Unless Keir Starmer becomes prime minister and has a sudden desire to respect democratic mandates, it seems the constitutional question will remain unresolved for the foreseeable future.

This means that from now until the next Scottish Parliament election, Mr Yousaf will be judged solely on what progress he makes in tackling the big issues that face Scotland.

There’s plenty to be getting on with.

Child poverty rates are a constant – and shameful – reminder of wider societal inequality. The drugs deaths crisis, pressures on the NHS and the impact of the cost of living crisis on ordinary people all also require immediate attention.

There will be no honeymoon period for the new SNP leader.

In his speech he promised to work “every minute of every day to earn and re-earn your respect and trust.”

With divisions to heal within his party and a considerable volume of work already piling up in his in-tray, he might just find that “every minute of every day” is his new schedule from now on.

