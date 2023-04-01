If you ever write to me or meet me, refer to me in this fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If you ever write to me or meet me, refer to me in this fashion

Leaving gender-specific pronouns out of all government, NHS and educational language, which is to become the law from January 1, is big step.

By Steve Finan

As you may have noticed it isn’t often I agree with language directives issued by government. I find myself increasingly bemused by the utterances of our elected representatives: district councils, Holyrood, Westminster, whoever.

Please believe me, I won’t be making a habit of this. But, then again, I tell myself it is close-minded to be resistant to all types of change.

Recently, like many people I have been baffled by the way pronouns have become a battleground. It is dangerous, at times, to “risk” using pronouns like he/her, she/him.

I agree, therefore, that finding a way out of this mess can only be a good thing. I certainly would not wish to use an incorrect pronoun

Leaving gender-specific pronouns out of all government, NHS and educational language, which is to become the law from January 1, is big step. Just a few years ago I don’t think I would have agreed with such a move. But I find that I now concede it is the only logical step.

Furthermore, The Courier’s decision to follow suit is, again, the right thing to do. Because that way the paper will remain consistent with the likes of the BBC and with how schools and hospitals issue written (or spoken) communications.

Of the three alternative pronouns offered by the government – om, um, and em (instead of him or her) and po, pan, or peh (instead of he or she) – you would probably be surprised at how much discussion went into deciding which ones The Courier should use.

Obviously, because we are based in Dundee, “em” is the best option instead of him/her. Phrases like “Em awa fur meh tea” are already heard in the town so there will be only minor changes for us in spoken communication.

Less simple was the choice to replace he/she; and this was chewed over at length in The Courier. But we decided, that, of the available options, “peh” will be our replacement pronoun for he/she: “peh wants some tea”.

So, from now on I will stop using outdated pronouns myself.

Directly as a result of this, I will be referring to myself as em or peh, and will ask that, if you ever write to me or meet me, you refer to me in this fashion.

Another thing to watch for is that we’ll probably take time to become comfortable with these unfamiliar pronouns. Whereas, for instance, I might formerly have written: “She’s wanting him”, I will now write: “Em wanting peh”.

You will agree, I’m sure, that this non-inflammatory and yet grammatically correct use of language is required in the modern world.

 

 

 

Word of the week

Cipher (noun)

A secret or disguised way of writing. EG: “A cipher could be contained in the initial letters of the paragraphs of an article, column, or story, if only we thought to look for such a thing.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

