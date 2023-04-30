A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his wife had acute angina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A doctor threatened with a punch on the nose for telling a man his wife had acute angina

Larger than life doesn’t mean the same as big. Absolutely isn’t a substitute word for yes. You’d find it difficult to reap what you sew.

By Steve Finan

You’ve got to feel sorry for the way Beirut is still used idiomatically to mean chaotic, war-torn, or lawless. The civil war in Lebanon finished 33 years ago, but still people (of a certain age) if describing a riot, cacophony, or a teenager’s bedroom say “It’s like Beirut”.

Or, at least some do. A friend of mine attempted to say “It’s like Beirut” last week but got a little mixed up and said: “It’s like Biarritz”, the French luxury resort. It would have been churlish to laugh, but I don’t mind being churlish once in a while so laughed heartily.

It leads me to embark upon one of my regular lists of mistakes and language mishaps.

I’d like to see someone curve their enthusiasm. Especially if they did it on the spurt of the moment. I think I’d give up the goat.

Indifferent is not inconsistent. Entity and identity rhyme, but mean different things. Going broke isn’t same as going for broke.

To The Manor Born was a sitcom starring Penelope Keith. The Shakespearean phrase the title plays on is “to the manner born”.

“In a nutshell” means very briefly, it doesn’t necessarily mean good. Coordinating and cooperating aren’t the same thing. You bide your time, not bite. And (there must be a superb back-story to this error) circumcised is not circus-sized!

Confusion seems to be growing around insure and ensure. You insure your car. But ensure you have filled out the paperwork. Sadly, I fear dictionaries will soon allow the distinction to be lost. Dictionaries are easily swayed weaklings, so will let the spellings become interchangeable merely because so many get it wrong

Originally, in the 1600s, the phrase was “worst comes to worst”. The more common (and most sense-making) usage nowadays is “worse comes to worst”. Sadly, you will see and hear many examples of “worse comes to worse”. But anyone saying “worse come to worser” deserves two weeks in jail on bread and water.

I’m not sure if this is a true story but I’ve heard of a man threatening to punch the nose of a doctor who said his wife had acute angina.

Lastly, and this one is actually correct usage. It just annoys me (we all have things that annoy us, don’t we?) I don’t like evidence as a verb. It has become a beloved phrase of the modern workplace: “I have evidenced the data”. It sounds much less pretentious if you just “show” the data.

 

 

Word of the week

Ludibrious (adjective))

Apt to be the subject of jest or mockery. EG: “Pity the poor columnist, whose hard-sweated works and opinions are regarded as ludibrious nonsense of little merit.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

