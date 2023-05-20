Thank you for emailing to tell me you don’t bother reading my nonsense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thank you for emailing to tell me you don’t bother reading my nonsense

I believe Indiana Jones and the Walking Frame of Doom (or whatever it is called) is soon to hit cinemas.

By Steve Finan

It is rarely a good idea to complain about you. Yes you, the readers of this newspaper. Doing such a thing tends to make you say “To the Dickens with you, I’ll stop reading your piffling little column!”

So to clarify, I’m not complaining about you, specifically, because you are reading the second paragraph. I’m complaining about people who only read the “word of the week” at the bottom.

Several have emailed and, despite my delicate feelings, commented on the weekly word while blithely admitting they don’t bother with the rest of my burblings.

It would be presumptuous for any scribbler to assume everyone hangs on every word they pen. But I’ll allow myself a wry smile if we have reached the nadir of indolence in the human race where people interested in words don’t bother reading a column about words.

Never mind. I’ll get over it. Eventually.

I spend a ridiculous amount of time selecting, rejecting, and reselecting candidates for the word of the week. I try to find beguiling, useful, even amusing words and sometimes succeed. Other times I wonder.

I should be grateful anyone even notices, far less bothers to comment.

There is one overarching criterion for a “word”. I want to achieve a thing rare in the modern cut-and-paste world: originality.

I subscribe to several online dictionaries, grammar mavens, and word gurus who send me a “word a day”. I do this partly because I like words, but mostly because I strike everyone else’s selections off my list of “possibles”.

Perhaps it is just my jaundiced outlook  but I find, increasingly, there is very little that is truly original these days. From “sampled” songs to “tribute acts”, from retellings of old stories, to films on their fifth or sixth sequel. I hear Indiana Jones and the Walking Frame of Doom (or whatever it is called) is soon to hit cinemas.

My quest for the lesser-spotted word sees me spend happy hours looking through my collection of dictionaries to find one that isn’t too obscure, isn’t well known, but has a certain “something”.

I reject more than I select. Xyster (instrument for scraping bones); bilbo (sword renowned for flexibility); suppedaneum (support for the feet of a crucified person) are nearly, but not quite, the proper type of word. I don’t tend to like nouns.

Anhistous (without recognisable structure); indign (undeserving, unworthy); fructure (the use or enjoyment of something); aggerate (to heap up) are the type of word I like.

In any case, this is the sort of interesting content (or rubbish, you decide) that mononomial (consisting of only one term) readers are missing.

 

 

Word of the week

Pertolerate (verb)

To endure steadfastly to the end. EG: “Only those who pertolerate this column understand why pertolerate is this week’s word of the week.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

