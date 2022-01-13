Covid vaccine for children: Addressing parents’ worries about risk will ensure uptake if offered to 5-11s says professor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Covid vaccine for children: Addressing parents’ worries about risk will ensure uptake if offered to 5-11s says professor

By Cheryl Peebles
January 13 2022, 5.03pm Updated: January 13 2022, 6.55pm
Benefits of jabbing kids aged 5-11 are still being assessed by the JCVI.
Benefits of jabbing kids aged 5-11 are still being assessed by the JCVI.

Providing the facts is key to persuading parents to accept the Covid vaccine for children if offered to under-12s, says a government advisor on behavioural science.

Jabbing children aged 5 to 11 in the UK is still being considered, with only the clinically vulnerable in that age group currently eligible, but many are worried about the risks to younger kids.

Despite a poll we are conducting so far finding a majority against vaccinating children as young as five, Professor Stephen Reicher reckons parents unwilling to risk their children’s health would opt for it if properly informed.

It is vital, he said, that concerns about the Covid vaccine for children are heeded and addressed and that both the benefits and risks are explained.

Other countries, including the US, China, Germany and Spain are already vaccinating those aged 5-11 and in the UK the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory has ruled the Pfizer vaccine safe for under-12s.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) – whose advice the Scottish Government relies upon – approved the roll-out to vulnerable children aged 5-11 in December and is gathering further evidence on the case for offering it to all in that age group.

Prof Reicher, a St Andrews University psychology professor and member of a Sage subcommittee advising the government, said: “Openness is the best policy, because overall the evidence is pretty clear on vaccines.

“In the States they’ve vaccinated millions [of children] without, seemingly, large side effects, and at the moment we are seeing that Omicron does seem to lead to more infections and hospitalisations in young children.”

Clearly and respectfully providing the facts would, he said, make it “almost more likely” that parents would be persuaded to take the vaccine for their children than for themselves.

He said: “As long as we explain to people ‘actually you’re safeguarding your child by the vaccine’ people are more likely to do it rather than say I’ve got the choice not to do it.

“We’ve got the choice for ourselves to take risks, we don’t feel we’ve got the right to take risks for our children.

“Well handled, in many ways you could argue it will be easier to get children vaccinated if you can show the evidence to the people.”

Some adults who declined the vaccine did so, he said, to prove their autonomy and exercise their right to choose.

He said: “I think that argument is less likely to be one you’re going to use for your children precisely because ‘I can take a risk for myself but I’m not going to take one for my child’.

“Trust is critical and the critical aspect of building trust is treating people with respect rather than as fools.

“If you have a question it doesn’t make you vaccine hesitant. In fact it would be odd not to have questions if your children are being vaccinated.

“Well handled, I don’t think there’s any reason why it’s going to be more difficult than it is for a whole host of other vaccinations.”

According to a University of Fribourg study a key argument for vaccinating healthy children is to protect against long-term health consequences. Reducing community transmission in schools can also help prevent new variants emerging.

There have been rare cases of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but these are much more common complications of having Covid-19 than getting vaccinated.

Should we be vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid? Dundee parents have their say

Covid Scotland: All you need to know on vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier