Dundee teachers voting on strike action over secondary school faculties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Dundee teachers voting on strike action over secondary school faculties

By Cheryl Peebles
March 4 2022, 1.22pm Updated: March 4 2022, 4.05pm
Teachers at Dundee schools, including Morgan Academy, may strike in protest at planned structure changes.
Teachers at Dundee schools, including Morgan Academy, may strike in protest at planned structure changes.

Dundee teachers are voting on whether to strike over a new faculty structure for the city’s secondary schools.

Teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland, opened a consultative ballot on Friday and has urged its members to show willing to strike in protest at the change.

It has warned that the new structure being created by Dundee City Council will lead to the loss of principal teaching posts and impact on pupils as well as staff.

Instead of having principal teachers for each subject, faculties will create ‘families’ of subjects headed by curriculum leaders.

Dundee teachers who are members of the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union – have just over a fortnight to vote and the result could lead to statutory ballot for strike.

Secretary of the city’s EIS local association, David Baxter, said: “There is absolutely no sound educational rationale for moving secondary schools to a faculty structure.

EIS Dundee local association secretary David Baxter.  Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“These proposals would remove subject-specialist principal teachers from our schools, with damaging consequences for pupils and staff alike.

“The loss of subject principal teachers would remove invaluable experience and leadership from individual departments, while also increasing workload demands on class teachers and promoted staff.

“Dundee Council’s plans will damage our secondary schools and bring no discernible benefit for students or staff.”

Dundee City Council says the change will provide enhanced leadership, and most other areas of Scotland already have such faculties.

But Mr Baxter said it will cost money to implement which would be better spent on recruiting teachers.

This will have damaging consequences for the young people learning in Dundee’s secondary schools.”

David Baxter, EIS Dundee

It comes at a time when Dundee schools already face losing £4.9 million of government money due to changes how funding to target the poverty-related attainment gap is allocated.

Mr Baxter said: “This will starve already stretched school budgets even further, with less money available for school resources and staffing.

“Clearly, this will have damaging consequences for the young people learning in Dundee’s secondary schools.”

Urging fellow members to use their vote, he said: “We must send a very strong and very clear message to Dundee council that these proposals are unwelcome, damaging and must now be scrapped.”

Why are faculties being created?

Dundee City Council said the change is designed to improve the quality of learning and teaching in secondary schools by enhancing whole school leadership.

It said it had been discussed with trade unions and it was willing to continue talks.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter said: “It is only one of a range of measures which are being taken forward in Dundee schools to improve the situation as we work to reduce the attainment gap.

“The curriculum has moved on hugely in recent years and there are now different pathways to develop skills for learning, life and work

“Faculties provide a much more integrated and effective approach than is possible through the current system.

“We all want to give our young people better life chances when they leave school.

“I believe that by moving our secondary schools to a faculty structure, we will be making significant steps to help achieve this.”

School attainment gap funding: What changes were announced and how do they impact Tayside and Fife pupils?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier