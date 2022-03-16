Game On: Free girls-only football initiative launched in Leven to get more girls into sports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Game On: Free girls-only football initiative launched in Leven to get more girls into sports

The next generation of football stars could be from Fife as girls are encouraged to ‘get their game on’ with free football and sports activities at Levenmouth Academy.
By Rebecca McCurdy
March 16 2022, 12.00pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Going for goal. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media
Going for goal. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media

All girls, from the age of 12 to 17, can turn up and play as part of a partnership by Game On Scotland and the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s sport for change programme.

And Leven’s McDonald’s branch has provided full financial funding to make the girls-only activities as accessible as possible.

Sessions began on February 4 and will run every Friday from 7pm to 9pm at Levenmouth Academy’s sports hall for the foreseeable future.

The scheme hopes to offer young girls and women somewhere to go to stay active, have fun and experiment with sport.

Cailin Ednie, 13, Sophie Cramb, 12, Chloe Urquhurt, 13 and Shailah Turnbull, 12, are among those who have benefited from the football sessions led by Scottish Football Association (SFA) coaches Fraser Anderson and Jamie Noble.

Cailin Ednie 13, Sophie Cramb, 12, Chloe Urquhurt, 13, and Shailah Turnbull, 12, attend Game on Girls Football at Levenmouth Academy. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media

William Patrick, operations manager at McDonalds Leven, said: “We are really excited about the Game on Girls initiative and truly thrilled to take the partnership with Game on Scotland to new heights.

“It is so important to provide our young people with a safe place to have fun and we hope the girls-only activities will encourage more young females to feel comfortable starting something new or doing what they already love.

The girls meet to play football every Friday at Levenmouth Academy. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media

“We want to do all we can to help give everyone access to sporting facilities, by helping to provide free sessions like this, as well as equipment and training kit.”

Qualified coaches are on hand to help any newcomers and additional safety measures are put in place with the presence of police and support workers.

The new girls-only event launched following the success of the existing boys’ club, as well as Football 5ives, which offers sports activities for all young people.

Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media

William added: “As the sessions are held at the local high school, the familiarity of the venue echoes that safe and supported space where young people can chat to someone about any issues they may have, as well as participate in sports.

“Although girls play separately to the boys’ football sessions, they run simultaneously on the pitch outside so all friends can come along and have fun together.”

