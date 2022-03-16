Game On: Free girls-only football initiative launched in Leven to get more girls into sports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The next generation of football stars could be from Fife as girls are encouraged to ‘get their game on’ with free football and sports activities at Levenmouth Academy.

All girls, from the age of 12 to 17, can turn up and play as part of a partnership by Game On Scotland and the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s sport for change programme.

And Leven’s McDonald’s branch has provided full financial funding to make the girls-only activities as accessible as possible.

Sessions began on February 4 and will run every Friday from 7pm to 9pm at Levenmouth Academy’s sports hall for the foreseeable future.

The scheme hopes to offer young girls and women somewhere to go to stay active, have fun and experiment with sport.

Cailin Ednie, 13, Sophie Cramb, 12, Chloe Urquhurt, 13 and Shailah Turnbull, 12, are among those who have benefited from the football sessions led by Scottish Football Association (SFA) coaches Fraser Anderson and Jamie Noble.

William Patrick, operations manager at McDonalds Leven, said: “We are really excited about the Game on Girls initiative and truly thrilled to take the partnership with Game on Scotland to new heights.

“It is so important to provide our young people with a safe place to have fun and we hope the girls-only activities will encourage more young females to feel comfortable starting something new or doing what they already love.

“We want to do all we can to help give everyone access to sporting facilities, by helping to provide free sessions like this, as well as equipment and training kit.”

Qualified coaches are on hand to help any newcomers and additional safety measures are put in place with the presence of police and support workers.

The new girls-only event launched following the success of the existing boys’ club, as well as Football 5ives, which offers sports activities for all young people.

William added: “As the sessions are held at the local high school, the familiarity of the venue echoes that safe and supported space where young people can chat to someone about any issues they may have, as well as participate in sports.

“Although girls play separately to the boys’ football sessions, they run simultaneously on the pitch outside so all friends can come along and have fun together.”