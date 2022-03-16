Fife Council worker with knuckleduster ring and knife made police stab threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife Council worker with knuckleduster ring and knife made police stab threats

By Jamie McKenzie
March 16 2022, 12.00pm
Denend Crescent, Kirkcaldy GV
Robertson was caught on Denend Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

A Fife teenager threatened to stab police officers after being arrested for driving an off-road motorcycle while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Ryan Robertson, 19, of Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy, was carrying a multitool knife when officers searched him in the town’s Denend Crescent on September 4.

Robertson was also wearing a knuckleduster ring, which he claimed to have for protection after previously being robbed.

The teenager appeared in court for sentencing and was banned from driving for a year by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane and made subject to a three month restriction of liberty order.

Threatened police

Procurator fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court police were called to a report of drunk males on motorbikes and when they apprehended Robertson, they noticed him “swaying” and smelling of alcohol and covered in blood.

The teenager tried to run off but was stopped and he began shouting, swearing and flailing his arms to resist arrest, before being handcuffed.

The depute fiscal said he told officers: “I’m going to stab you all.”

Ms Johnstone continued: “He referenced a knife in his pocket and at that time was searched and there was a multitool within his right jogging bottoms pocket.

“He also had a knuckleduster ring with two spikes.

“He said ‘I have been robbed before and need that for protection’.”

The depute fiscal said Robertson continued to shout and swear at police and told one officer “he would find out where he lived” and would “find your family and break your wife and kids and make you watch.”

Robertson was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he continued to shout and swear in front of a busy waiting area of people, including young children.

Pellet guns charge

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client put the matter down to his state of intoxication at the time.

He said Robertson had a difficult background but has been attending college for the past three years and recently secured a position with Fife Council.

Robertson admitted driving with excess alcohol (48mics/ 100), resisting arrest, making violent threats and possessing offensive weapons.

Robertson also admitted the reset of pellet guns at his home address in Hendry Road in a separate incident in April last year.

Co-accused Branden Brown, 18, of Skibo Avenue in Glenrothes, admitted the same charge.

Sentences on this matter were deferred until June 13 and August 16 respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]