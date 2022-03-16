Fife Council worker with knuckleduster ring and knife made police stab threats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teenager threatened to stab police officers after being arrested for driving an off-road motorcycle while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Ryan Robertson, 19, of Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy, was carrying a multitool knife when officers searched him in the town’s Denend Crescent on September 4.

Robertson was also wearing a knuckleduster ring, which he claimed to have for protection after previously being robbed.

The teenager appeared in court for sentencing and was banned from driving for a year by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane and made subject to a three month restriction of liberty order.

Threatened police

Procurator fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court police were called to a report of drunk males on motorbikes and when they apprehended Robertson, they noticed him “swaying” and smelling of alcohol and covered in blood.

The teenager tried to run off but was stopped and he began shouting, swearing and flailing his arms to resist arrest, before being handcuffed.

The depute fiscal said he told officers: “I’m going to stab you all.”

Ms Johnstone continued: “He referenced a knife in his pocket and at that time was searched and there was a multitool within his right jogging bottoms pocket.

“He also had a knuckleduster ring with two spikes.

“He said ‘I have been robbed before and need that for protection’.”

The depute fiscal said Robertson continued to shout and swear at police and told one officer “he would find out where he lived” and would “find your family and break your wife and kids and make you watch.”

Robertson was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he continued to shout and swear in front of a busy waiting area of people, including young children.

Pellet guns charge

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client put the matter down to his state of intoxication at the time.

He said Robertson had a difficult background but has been attending college for the past three years and recently secured a position with Fife Council.

Robertson admitted driving with excess alcohol (48mics/ 100), resisting arrest, making violent threats and possessing offensive weapons.

Robertson also admitted the reset of pellet guns at his home address in Hendry Road in a separate incident in April last year.

Co-accused Branden Brown, 18, of Skibo Avenue in Glenrothes, admitted the same charge.

Sentences on this matter were deferred until June 13 and August 16 respectively.