The striking images which won Perth schools photography competition

By Cheryl Peebles
March 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 30 2022, 9.22am
Black and white photograph of garden seat, a submission to Perth schools photography competition.
Shadows by Aleena Khurshid was among the winning images in the Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club young photographers competition.

These are the stunning pictures which best captured the attention of judges in a Perth schools photography competition.

Shadows, above, was taken by Aleena Khurshid, an S3 pupil at Glenalmond College.

It was the runner-up in the S1 to S3 section of the contest run by Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club.

Sunset on Water made Aila Dymott, in S1 at Strathallan School, the winner in that section and overall winner.

Sunset photograph of water, with tree, hills and boat. Entry to Perth schools photography competition.
Winning photograph Sunset on Water by Aila Dymott, Strathallan School.

The annual competition had the most entries ever, with six schools participating and 146 photographs submitted.

Echo by Arthur Moss, in S5 at Glenalmond College, was the winner in the S4 to S6 category.

Echo by Arthur Moss, Glenalmond College.

Fellow Glenalmond pupil, Imogen Lockett, S4, came second with Patience.

Patience by Imogen Lockett, Glenalmond College.

Also competing were in the Perth schools photography competition were pupils from Perth Academy, Perth Grammar School, Perth High School and Kilgraston School.

As well as voucher for the four winners and runners-up, Aila was presented by Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club president Brian Johnston with a Sony Digital camera donated by Dryad Education.

With Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club president Brian Johnston (centre) are winners and runners-up (from left) Imogen Lockett, Aila Dymott, Aleena Khurshid and Arthur Moss.

Prizes were presented in the Rodney Gardens, Perth.

Rotary club spokesman Ian Brown said the club was delighted to see greater participation than ever before.

He said: “Needless to say, it gave the judges an extremely difficult task of selecting, in their opinion, the best four photographs out of such a large number of submissions.

“They have asked me to thank and compliment all students for their endeavours and carefully thought out work.”

