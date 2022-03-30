The striking images which won Perth schools photography competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These are the stunning pictures which best captured the attention of judges in a Perth schools photography competition.

Shadows, above, was taken by Aleena Khurshid, an S3 pupil at Glenalmond College.

It was the runner-up in the S1 to S3 section of the contest run by Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club.

Sunset on Water made Aila Dymott, in S1 at Strathallan School, the winner in that section and overall winner.

The annual competition had the most entries ever, with six schools participating and 146 photographs submitted.

Echo by Arthur Moss, in S5 at Glenalmond College, was the winner in the S4 to S6 category.

Fellow Glenalmond pupil, Imogen Lockett, S4, came second with Patience.

Also competing were in the Perth schools photography competition were pupils from Perth Academy, Perth Grammar School, Perth High School and Kilgraston School.

As well as voucher for the four winners and runners-up, Aila was presented by Perth Kinnoull Rotary Club president Brian Johnston with a Sony Digital camera donated by Dryad Education.

Prizes were presented in the Rodney Gardens, Perth.

Rotary club spokesman Ian Brown said the club was delighted to see greater participation than ever before.

He said: “Needless to say, it gave the judges an extremely difficult task of selecting, in their opinion, the best four photographs out of such a large number of submissions.

“They have asked me to thank and compliment all students for their endeavours and carefully thought out work.”