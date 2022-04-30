Auchterarder teen to represent Scotland at international fencing competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Auchterarder teen is to represent Scotland at an international fencing competition later this year.

Joshua Bryden has been selected to fence at the 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships being held in London in August.

The 13-year-old will take to the piste in both the cadet (under 17) and junior (under 20) sabre categories after coming top of his age groups in qualifying.

Joshua, who is a pupil at Strathallan School, Perthshire, will come up against competitors from across the globe and is aiming for success.

Joshua said: “I can’t wait for the Commonwealth Championships.

“We have a great chance as a team for a podium finish, as most of us train at Salle Ossian Fencing Club. My dream is for an individual podium finish in the sabre.”

Also competes for Team GB

Joshua is currently ranked 15th in the UK for cadet men’s sabre, having first picked up a fencing blade eight years ago.

The sabre is one of the three disciplines of modern fencing, and the sabre is a light cutting and thrusting weapon that targets the entire body above the waist.

As well as being selected for the Commonwealth Fencing Championships, the teen has recently fenced for Team GB in Romania.

Joshua added: “I started fencing for fun but quickly fell in love with it. I love how quick you have to think and how you feel during a bout.”

“It is fantastic to see his progression”

Joshua will have the backing of everyone at Strathallan when he picks up his sabre in London later this year and he has already made the school proud.

Strathallan’s director of sport Jim Thompson said: “Selection for the CFC is testament to Joshua’s hard work.

“It is fantastic to see his ongoing progression in the sport and we wish him all the best in London.”