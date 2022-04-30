Auchterarder teen to represent Scotland at international fencing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Auchterarder teen to represent Scotland at international fencing competition

By Laura Devlin
April 30 2022, 8.30am
Joshua Bryden has been selected to fence at the 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships being held in London in August. Pic credit Strathallan School.

An Auchterarder teen is to represent Scotland at an international fencing competition later this year.

Joshua Bryden has been selected to fence at the 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships being held in London in August.

The 13-year-old will take to the piste in both the cadet (under 17) and junior (under 20) sabre categories after coming top of his age groups in qualifying.

Joshua, who is a pupil at Strathallan School, Perthshire, will come up against competitors from across the globe and is aiming for success.

Joshua said: “I can’t wait for the Commonwealth Championships.

“We have a great chance as a team for a podium finish, as most of us train at Salle Ossian Fencing Club. My dream is for an individual podium finish in the sabre.”

Also competes for Team GB

Joshua is currently ranked 15th in the UK for cadet men’s sabre, having first picked up a fencing blade eight years ago.

The sabre is one of the three disciplines of modern fencing, and the sabre is a light cutting and thrusting weapon that targets the entire body above the waist.

Joshua Bryden. Pic credit Strathallan School.

As well as being selected for the Commonwealth Fencing Championships, the teen has recently fenced for Team GB in Romania.

Joshua added: “I started fencing for fun but quickly fell in love with it. I love how quick you have to think and how you feel during a bout.”

“It is fantastic to see his progression”

Joshua will have the backing of everyone at Strathallan when he picks up his sabre in London later this year and he has already made the school proud.

Strathallan’s director of sport Jim Thompson said: “Selection for the CFC is testament to Joshua’s hard work.

“It is fantastic to see his ongoing progression in the sport and we wish him all the best in London.”

