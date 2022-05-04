Watch Arbroath schools’ music video to celebrate Star Wars Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch Arbroath schools’ music video to celebrate Star Wars Day

By Cheryl Peebles
May 4 2022, 11.00am Updated: May 4 2022, 2.00pm
Seven schools perform: Arbroath High and Arbirlot, Carmyllie, Inverbrothock, Ladyloan, Muirfield and Timmergreens primary schools.
The force was with young Angus musicians as they recorded a special  Star Wars Day performance released on May the fourth.

Pupils from Arbroath High School and six of its associated primary schools who are learning strings played the famous theme tune to the film franchise.

This video shows around 80 pupils from the secondary school and Arbirlot, Carmyllie, Inverbrothock, Ladyloan, Muirfield and Timmergreens primary schools.

Arbroath schools Star Wars Day video

Children from P4 to P6 played violins, violas and cellos with bows decorated as light sabres.

Their strings teacher Heather Miranda – dressed as Princess Leia in the piece – recorded performances at each school, against a star cloth background, and spliced them together.

The finished product was released at the stroke of midnight on Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4 as a play on the Jedi phrase ‘May the force be with you’.

She said: “The pupils involved are all learning violin, viola or cello, from complete beginners in P4 right up to senior players in high school.

“We are still not able to play bigger cluster concerts but we can do smaller things like this, and it’s been great to create a bit of excitement.

The Arbroath schools used bows decorated with lights to create light sabres for the Star Wars video.

“It’s nice to do something that involves pupils at different stages. It hopefully inspires the younger ones, to see how good they could become.

“And the children loved using their light sabre bows!”

Star Wars fans have made May 4 an annual celebration of the movies, and this has been embraced by producer Lucasfilm and parent company Disney.

The recording isn’t the first time musicians at the seven Angus schools have made headlines.

Last summer they created their own version of the sea shanty Wellerman by Nathan Evans, which made the television on STV News.

Angus pupils hope their sea shanty will get attention of TikTok star Nathan Evans

