Watch Arbroath schools’ music video to celebrate Star Wars Day

The force was with young Angus musicians as they recorded a special Star Wars Day performance released on May the fourth.

Pupils from Arbroath High School and six of its associated primary schools who are learning strings played the famous theme tune to the film franchise.

This video shows around 80 pupils from the secondary school and Arbirlot, Carmyllie, Inverbrothock, Ladyloan, Muirfield and Timmergreens primary schools.

Arbroath schools Star Wars Day video

Children from P4 to P6 played violins, violas and cellos with bows decorated as light sabres.

Their strings teacher Heather Miranda – dressed as Princess Leia in the piece – recorded performances at each school, against a star cloth background, and spliced them together.

The finished product was released at the stroke of midnight on Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4 as a play on the Jedi phrase ‘May the force be with you’.

She said: “The pupils involved are all learning violin, viola or cello, from complete beginners in P4 right up to senior players in high school.

“We are still not able to play bigger cluster concerts but we can do smaller things like this, and it’s been great to create a bit of excitement.

“It’s nice to do something that involves pupils at different stages. It hopefully inspires the younger ones, to see how good they could become.

“And the children loved using their light sabre bows!”

Star Wars fans have made May 4 an annual celebration of the movies, and this has been embraced by producer Lucasfilm and parent company Disney.

The recording isn’t the first time musicians at the seven Angus schools have made headlines.

Last summer they created their own version of the sea shanty Wellerman by Nathan Evans, which made the television on STV News.