Four arrested after Kirkcaldy High Street drugs raid

Four men have been arrested after a drugs raid on High Street in Kirkcaldy that involved a police helicopter.

Locals say the aircraft spent at least an hour flying above several locations as officers targeted a property in the town centre.

Onlookers also reported seeing police on foot behind the Kirkcaldy Centre.

In a post on social media, one local said that “tons of police cars, vans and unmarked vans” had made their way to the scene.

Another wrote: “It’s above old Debenhams and charity shop next door… police vehicles all parked behind it.”

One onlooker said the helicopter had been circling for about an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Four men have been arrested in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was executed on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”