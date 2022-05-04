Four arrested after Kirkcaldy High Street drugs raid By Amie Flett May 4 2022, 11.16am Updated: May 4 2022, 2.38pm Police on High Street in Kirkcaldy, near the scene of the raid. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four men have been arrested after a drugs raid on High Street in Kirkcaldy that involved a police helicopter. Locals say the aircraft spent at least an hour flying above several locations as officers targeted a property in the town centre. Onlookers also reported seeing police on foot behind the Kirkcaldy Centre. In a post on social media, one local said that “tons of police cars, vans and unmarked vans” had made their way to the scene. The police helicopter hovering above Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. Another wrote: “It’s above old Debenhams and charity shop next door… police vehicles all parked behind it.” One onlooker said the helicopter had been circling for about an hour. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Four men have been arrested in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was executed on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street Man, 31, arrested after alleged assault at Dundee pub Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow Man reported after accident in Kirkcaldy