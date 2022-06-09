Why are Dundee teachers striking? And will secondary schools close when they do? By Sheanne Mulholland June 9 2022, 10.21am Updated: June 9 2022, 2.06pm Why are Dundee teachers striking? [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Dundee City Council Educational Institute of Scotland schools team teachers Teachers' union More from The Courier Education team Comment CLARE JOHNSTON: Why I’m backing Dundee pool campaigners in the fight for school swimming lessons June 9 20220 Education School proms: Perth Academy leavers on getting ready for the party of their young lives June 9 20220 Premium Content Education Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2022 June 9 20220 Premium Content More from The Courier Thursday court round-up — Fir-eedom for Christmas tree worker Dundee bus attack: Police issue descriptions of victim and suspect Moves to give nearly 300 Ukrainian refugees a home in Perthshire Brechin City sign former Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson Tayside health chiefs turn to Canada in cancer recruitment crisis Couple fights against eviction and the pandemic to open their new cafe in Errol