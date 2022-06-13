Draw Your Dad 2022: Here’s when each school’s pictures will be printed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Courier’s annual Draw Your Dad is a celebration of dads and the special relationship they have with their kids.

And the absolutely wonderful pictures that more than 3,900 children drew for it show just how cherished their fathers are.

Youngsters took great care to produce colourful and candid likenesses of their dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.

And we are printing their pictures in special supplements running in The Courier every day this week until Friday.

Here is a peek of just a few of the pictures you can find.

And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.

A taste of Draw Your Dad 2022

Draw Your Dad 2022 publication dates:

Monday June 13:

Aberlemno

Abernyte

Airlie

Arbirlot

Ardler

Balhousie

Ballumbie

Braco

Carmyllie

Collace

Cortachy

Coupar Angus

Craigie (Perth)

Craigiebarns

Crossgates

Downfield

Dunbarney

Glamis

Hayshead

Newbigging

Newhill

Rosemount

St Joseph’s

Stanley

Tannadice

Tuesday June 14:

Ancrum Road

Arngask

Canmore

Ceres

Craigowl

Craigrothie

Errol

Inchture

Kettins

Murroes

Wednesday June 15:

Breadalbane

Glebelands

Grange

Invergowrie

Langlands

Lynburn

Meigle

Mill of Mains

Monikie

Oakbank

Robert Douglas Memorial

St Ninian’s (Cardenden)

Warddykes

Wormit

Thursday June 16:

Kelty

Kirkcaldy West

Rosebank

Southmuir

Timmergreens

Friday June 17:

Newport

Our Lady’s (Dundee)

St Andrews

St Margarets

Whitehills