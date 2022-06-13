Draw Your Dad 2022: Here’s when each school’s pictures will be printed

The Courier’s annual Draw Your Dad is a celebration of dads and the special relationship they have with their kids.
And the absolutely wonderful pictures that more than 3,900 children drew for it show just how cherished their fathers are.
Youngsters took great care to produce colourful and candid likenesses of their dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.
And we are printing their pictures in special supplements running in The Courier every day this week until Friday.
Here is a peek of just a few of the pictures you can find.
And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.
A taste of Draw Your Dad 2022
Draw Your Dad 2022 publication dates:
Monday June 13:
Aberlemno
Abernyte
Airlie
Arbirlot
Ardler
Balhousie
Ballumbie
Braco
Carmyllie
Collace
Cortachy
Coupar Angus
Craigie (Perth)
Craigiebarns
Crossgates
Downfield
Dunbarney
Glamis
Hayshead
Newbigging
Newhill
Rosemount
St Joseph’s
Stanley
Tannadice
Tuesday June 14:
Ancrum Road
Arngask
Canmore
Ceres
Craigowl
Craigrothie
Errol
Inchture
Kettins
Murroes
Wednesday June 15:
Breadalbane
Glebelands
Grange
Invergowrie
Langlands
Lynburn
Meigle
Mill of Mains
Monikie
Oakbank
Robert Douglas Memorial
St Ninian’s (Cardenden)
Warddykes
Wormit
Thursday June 16:
Kelty
Kirkcaldy West
Rosebank
Southmuir
Timmergreens
Friday June 17:
Newport
Our Lady’s (Dundee)
St Andrews
St Margarets
Whitehills
