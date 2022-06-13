Draw Your Dad 2022: Here’s when each school’s pictures will be printed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Draw Your Dad 2022: Here’s when each school’s pictures will be printed

By Cheryl Peebles
June 13 2022, 4.13pm Updated: June 13 2022, 4.24pm
Draw Your Dad 2022 supplements are in The Courier Monday to Friday this week.
The Courier’s annual Draw Your Dad is a celebration of dads and the special relationship they have with their kids.

And the absolutely wonderful pictures that more than 3,900 children drew for it show just how cherished their fathers are.

Youngsters took great care to produce colourful and candid likenesses of their dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.

And we are printing their pictures in special supplements running in The Courier every day this week until Friday.

Here is a peek of just a few of the pictures you can find.

And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.

A taste of Draw Your Dad 2022

Aimee Govan, 12, Aberlemno Primary: I will always love you.
Maisey Rodger, 6, Downfield Primary: I like seeing you.
Buddy, 9, Craigiebarns: Thanks for getting me into Liverpool.
Lucy Anderson, 4, Craigie Nursery: I love you daddy.
Faye, 6, Cortachy Primary: I love you Daddy.
Norah Kate Foot, 7, Newbigging Primary: Love you lots like Jelly Tots.
Autumn Smith, 10, Montrose: I love you so much.
Ganga Indusudan, 9, St Joseph’s RC Primary: Happy Father’s Day!
Archie Wiseman, 7, Stanley Primary: I love you dad.
Lola Leech, 6, Ardler Primary: Happy Fatthers Day.
Carly, 7 and a half, Dunbarney Primary: I love daddy so much.
Lily Donoghue, 5 and a half, Abernyte Primary: My dad I love you!

Draw Your Dad 2022 publication dates:

Monday June 13:

Aberlemno
Abernyte
Airlie
Arbirlot
Ardler
Balhousie
Ballumbie
Braco
Carmyllie
Collace
Cortachy
Coupar Angus
Craigie (Perth)
Craigiebarns
Crossgates
Downfield
Dunbarney
Glamis
Hayshead
Newbigging
Newhill
Rosemount
St Joseph’s
Stanley
Tannadice

Tuesday June 14:

Ancrum Road
Arngask
Canmore
Ceres
Craigowl
Craigrothie
Errol
Inchture
Kettins
Murroes

Wednesday June 15:

Breadalbane
Glebelands
Grange
Invergowrie
Langlands
Lynburn
Meigle
Mill of Mains
Monikie
Oakbank
Robert Douglas Memorial
St Ninian’s (Cardenden)
Warddykes
Wormit

Thursday June 16:

Kelty
Kirkcaldy West
Rosebank
Southmuir
Timmergreens

Friday June 17:

Newport
Our Lady’s (Dundee)
St Andrews
St Margarets
Whitehills

