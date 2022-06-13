Montrose look to ease cost of living crisis burden on fans with season ticket offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have sought to ease the burden on supporters in the current cost of living crisis by allowing fans to pay their season tickets in instalments.

Last month, the Gable Endies launched their annual passes for supporters as they look to challenge for Championship promotion one more.

Tickets have been priced at £250 for adults, £135 for concessions, £80 for under-18s while kids under 12 can go free, with an season ticket-holding adult.

However, the club said it received a number of queries from fans regarding the possibility of paying up their season books.

Listened to fans’ concerns

Given the current financial climate, club operations manager Davey Byrne said this was an area they were happy to look in to and are now able to offer this option to supporters.

Fans can now pay season tickets over four instalments at no extra cost for the first time.

“When our season tickets went on sale last month, we received a number of queries regarding payment instalment options, reflecting the reality of the current cost of living crisis that we are all facing,” Davey explained.

“Determined to do what we could for our fans, I am delighted to announce that, together with our on-line payment partner Go Cardless, we have been able to setup this monthly instalment option, at no extra cost to our supporters.

“We continue to work really hard, making football as accessible as possible to supporters right across our fan base and we very much hope this will allow even more Mo fans to enjoy watching the team we all love over the coming season.”

Looking to capitalise on feel-good factor

Fans can order their season tickets via the club website and set up a payment plan by emailing office@montrosefc.co.uk.

Launching their season ticket packages, club chairman John Crawford hoped fans would see a repeat of last year’s heroic efforts.

He said: “Despite the disappointment of the play-off defeat, we should not lose sight of the fact we are witnessing undoubtedly the most successful period in our great Club’s history.

“I know Stewart, Ross and all the staff and players are determined to continue this adventure.

“It has been really refreshing to see so many young faces in the stands and on the terraces this season, adding a youthful energy to the atmosphere and overall backing for the boys on the pitch.

“I really hope our continued success and the positivity around the town will encourage even more people to come and join SP’s Barmy Army.”