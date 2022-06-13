Montrose look to ease cost of living crisis burden on fans with season ticket offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose look to ease cost of living crisis burden on fans with season ticket offer

By Scott Lorimer
June 13 2022, 4.30pm
Montrose are enjoying one of the most successful periods in the club's history at present.
Montrose are enjoying one of the most successful periods in the club's history at present.

Montrose have sought to ease the burden on supporters in the current cost of living crisis by allowing fans to pay their season tickets in instalments.

Last month, the Gable Endies launched their annual passes for supporters as they look to challenge for Championship promotion one more.

Tickets have been priced at £250 for adults, £135 for concessions, £80 for under-18s while kids under 12 can go free, with an season ticket-holding adult.

However, the club said it received a number of queries from fans regarding the possibility of paying up their season books.

Listened to fans’ concerns

Given the current financial climate, club operations manager Davey Byrne said this was an area they were happy to look in to and are now able to offer this option to supporters.

Fans can now pay season tickets over four instalments at no extra cost for the first time.

Montrose FC operations manager Davey Byrne
Montrose FC operations manager Davey Byrne

“When our season tickets went on sale last month, we received a number of queries regarding payment instalment options, reflecting the reality of the current cost of living crisis that we are all facing,” Davey explained.

“Determined to do what we could for our fans, I am delighted to announce that, together with our on-line payment partner Go Cardless, we have been able to setup this monthly instalment option, at no extra cost to our supporters.

“We continue to work really hard, making football as accessible as possible to supporters right across our fan base and we very much hope this will allow even more Mo fans to enjoy watching the team we all love over the coming season.”

Looking to capitalise on feel-good factor

Fans can order their season tickets via the club website and set up a payment plan by emailing office@montrosefc.co.uk.

Launching their season ticket packages, club chairman John Crawford hoped fans would see a repeat of last year’s heroic efforts.

He said: “Despite the disappointment of the play-off defeat, we should not lose sight of the fact we are witnessing undoubtedly the most successful period in our great Club’s history.

Montrose chairman John Crawford (left) and vice chairman Peter Stuart (right) outside Links Park
Montrose chairman John Crawford (left) and vice chairman Peter Stuart (right) outside Links Park

“I know Stewart, Ross and all the staff and players are determined to continue this adventure.

“It has been really refreshing to see so many young faces in the stands and on the terraces this season, adding a youthful energy to the atmosphere and overall backing for the boys on the pitch.

“I really hope our continued success and the positivity around the town will encourage even more people to come and join SP’s Barmy Army.”

How Montrose are teaming with Schalke, Benfica and Aston Villa to provide aid for Ukraine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]