Dundee announce Dens Park departure as day-to-day operations move to new facility

By George Cran
June 13 2022, 4.43pm
Dundee FC at D&A College. From left: John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Caryn Gibson (Economics Partnership Manager Dundee & Angus College), Darren Foy, (Centre manager, Sports and Fitness, D&A College), Greg Fenton (Chief executive, DFC Community Trust) and Simon Hewitt (Principal, D&A College).
Dundee FC at D&A College. From left: John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Caryn Gibson (Economics Partnership Manager Dundee & Angus College), Darren Foy, (Centre manager, Sports and Fitness, D&A College), Greg Fenton (Chief executive, DFC Community Trust) and Simon Hewitt (Principal, D&A College).

Dundee’s departure from Dens Park has begun with club operations moving to a modern facility at Dundee and Angus College.

The Dark Blues have called Dens their home for 123 years but day-to-day business will now be conducted at the Gardyne Campus in the east of the city.

The move is part of the long-term plan for the club’s new stadium proposals at Camperdown Park.

Matches, of course, will still be played at the club’s spiritual home but the 12,000 sq ft facility will house all club staff, management, players and academy through the week.

There are also pitches for training along with a gym, swimming pool and spaces for tactical and analysis work.

‘Transformational’

Dundee managing director John Nelms says the move will be “transformational” for the club and college.

A club statement revealed the agreement will last for four years and will see the club invest in the college outdoor facilities, bringing pitches up to elite level.

The Dark Blues also say it will save the club money across the four-year partnership.

From left: John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Caryn Gibson (Economics partnership manager D&A College), Darren Foy (Centre manager, sports and fitness, Dundee and Angus College), Simon Hewitt (Principal, D&A College), Gordon Strachan (Technical director, Dundee FC), Greg Fenton (DFC Community Trust).

Nelms said: “This partnership is going to be transformational for the club and college both on and off the park.

“For decades the players have travelled away from the base at Dens Park each day to attend training but with the new facility, we will have pitches on site along with the use of the gym, swimming pool, indoor halls, tactical and analysis room and much more to give the coaches and players the best possible chance to achieve our on the park goals.

“This partnership is a win-win for both parties in numerous ways.

“Work has been ongoing on the project for several months.”

What the college say

D&A College principal Simon Hewitt said: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership for Dundee and Angus College and one that helps us realise our vision of having elite level sports teaching facilities as part of our 2025 ‘more successful students’ strategy.

“Like us, John and his team believe that both education and sport have the ability to be a catalyst for change, influencing lives and communities for the better.

D&A College principal Simon Hewitt and Dundee managing director John Nelms.

“By working together with Dundee Football Club, we will create something truly unique within the city, something that will not only elevate our student experience but allow us to create accessible and inclusive facilities that will welcome everyone from community clubs to professional sports teams from all over Scotland and beyond.”

Dee Promotions and the Community Trust will also move to the new site.

However, the ticket office and Dundee Direct, the club shop, will remain at Dens Park with phone numbers unchanged.

